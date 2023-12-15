Charlie Hunnam Signed On To Produce a Potential ‘Triple Frontier 2’ at Netflix

Triple Frontier, J. C. Chandor’s 2019 Netflix film, brought Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, and Ben Affleck together as a former Special Forces team struggling to make ends meet when their government left them high and dry. Now we might finally get a Triple Frontier 2.

Triple Frontier is a movie that many, myself included, have been fascinated by for its dialogue and the characters we met in the film. With much more to explore with characters like the Miller brothers (played by Hunnam and Hedlund) as well as the dynamic between Santiago Pope (Isaac) and Frankie Morales (Pascal), it is a movie that is just rich with more stories to tell, and that’s something that Hunnam knows.

Speaking with Hunnam for his latest film Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire, I finished our interview by simply saying that I am a fan of Triple Frontier, and he said that while nothing is promised, he did recently sign on to produce a potential sequel.

So the Miller boys could be returning to us yet! It is in its “absolute infancy,” as Hunnam said to me in our interview, but the news is still incredibly exciting to me as a fan of the first film! “Nothing guaranteed, but I just set up recently as the main producer on a potential sequel to Triple Frontier at Netflix,” Hunnam said. It’s a wonderfully exciting bit of news for fans of the first movie, especially in hopes that our favorite characters will have more time!

Exploring the characters of Triple Frontier further

Hunnam went on to say that they are working on it but made it clear that this is still in the very early stages. “So we’re working on that. It’s in its absolute infancy, but I feel like I’ve got a lot more to say about the sort of after life of military personnel. I’m really hopeful.” While it’s not a 100% guarantee, the news that they are working towards a potential Triple Frontier 2, maybe with our favorite cast back together, is exciting news.

Hunnam being behind the project is also exciting because we might get a more in-depth look at the characters we have loved since the 2019 movie was released. Until we know more about the project, we at least know that there is a start to Triple Frontier 2 and a hope that we can see Pope, Catfish, Benny, and Ironhead again.

You can see my interview with Charlie Hunnam and Michiel Huisman for Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire here, where we talk about their characters Kai and Gunnar! Truly, I was just complimenting Hunnam on how much I enjoy Triple Frontier at the end of our chat and never expected to hear the news of potentially seeing more of their story!

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is in select theaters now, with a Netflix release date of December 22.

(featured image: Netflix)

