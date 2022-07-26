‘The Gray Man’ Sequel and Spinoff Coming Our Way With Ryan Gosling and the Russo Brothers

Netflix’s The Gray Man has found success, and while reviews for the Joe and Anthony Russo film were mixed, I personally had a great time watching it. So, it isn’t surprising to me that they’re going to continue the series with another movie starring Ryan Gosling! Stephen McFeely is set to write the script for the sequel. (He also worked on the script for The Gray Man with Joe Russo and Christopher Markus.)

In the press release for the news, the Russo Brothers shared the following: “The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

The news also isn’t surprising considering that the first movie was based on the book series by Mark Greaney, and so, following up the first movie—a Ryan Gosling vs. Chris Evans showdown—with more of Sierra Six’s story just seems like the right next move. But the release also came with the information that we’d be getting a spinoff of the film, as well.

A spinoff?

We know very little about the sequel or the spinoff, but what was revealed was that the spinoff will “explore a different element of The Gray Man universe,” and that’s it. So, it could be an exploration of the relationship between Chris Evans’ Lloyd Hansen, Jessica Henwick’s Suzanne Brewer, and Regé-Jean Page’s Denny Carmichael prior to the events of The Gray Man, or it could be a series set around Ana de Armas’ Dani Miranda. There are plenty of avenues the spinoff could go down, and all of them are pretty exciting.

The first movie took us on a journey of Six learning all about what was happening to his fellow members of the Sierra team, and so, exploring the rest of this universe while also still getting films with Sierra Six is an exciting prospect. Until we know more, there’s plenty to think about with The Gray Man! What do you hope to see in the sequel and spinoff of The Gray Man? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Netflix)

