Could ‘The Flash’ Return for Another Season?

After an impressive nine-season run and an emotive four-episode finale, people are asking if that’s really it for The Flash, as well as the Arrowverse as a whole. While Barry has definitively ended his tenure as the Flash, and Grant Gustin has said he won’t be reprising the role anytime soon, the means by which he gave up his powers created three new Flashes! More than that, these three new Flashes (Flashii? What is the plural of a Flash anyway?) are all existing characters in comic book canon: Avery Ho (Pippa Curda), first seen in season 8, is China’s Flash in the primary universe; Jess Chambers (Hana Huggins) is the most recent Kid Quick, originally from Earth 11, having moved across to the prime universe during the DC Future State event; and Max Mercury (Trevor Carroll) is a time-traveling crime fighter, able to use his speedster abilities to move through time in multiple different universes. Surely this must mean that there’s going to be a season 10 after all, focusing on these new Flashes and possibly even setting up a Marvel-style phase two for the Arrowverse?

Here’s everything we know about what comes next for The Flash.

Will there be a season 10 of The Flash after all?

Sadly not. Despite introducing three new Flashes (seriously, is that the right word?), it seems like The CW was serious about axing the show after nine seasons after all. As unfortunate as it is it does make sense. After being informed that not only was there going to be no season 10, but that season 9 was also only going to be 13 episodes long, showrunner Eric Wallace had to condense two seasons’ worth of plot and drama into that—and I think we can all agree he did so with aplomb. Even though there were a lot of plots and ideas he’d had in his original two-season vision, the changes made for the final, shortened timeline mean that there’s no real way to work them back in for a season 10, especially after the way the season ended. It was a final, firm, full circle kind of conclusion, and it never works out well if franchises try to build on the success of something like that with an attempt to continue the series.

However, as Wallace has gone on record saying he hopes this won’t be the end of the Arrowverse itself, and that he’s taking steps to try and assure that, we may very well get another series (or more!) detailing the adventures of Ho, Chambers, and Mercury as they step into their new roles as Flashii. It’s an end to The Flash but not necessarily an end to Flashes having their own show, and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

