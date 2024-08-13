Still waiting for ‘Plunderer’ season 2?

The manga of Plunderer finished serialization in April 2022. Since the first season of the anime ended in 2020, many fans have been hopeful for the anime’s return.

After all, Licht and his friends are aiming to collect the original ballots. Their journey will lead them to Althea, where Schmelman is waiting for Licht. Can Licht achieve his impossible dream of creating a peaceful army? That’s a question best left for the next season.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been news about season two of Plunderer. The story ended with Class A embarking on a new journey, so don’t lose hope. Maybe, with enough hype, Geek Toys (the animation studio responsible) will start working on it again. There’s still much left to be resolved in the story and a lot of material that should be covered in the manga. If not for the story, most fans just long to see Class A’s silly interactions and budding relationships come to life in the anime adaptation.

Licht reveals his true power! ⚔️ (via Plunderer) pic.twitter.com/KbWJGstd8g — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 4, 2024

What to do while waiting for Plunderer season 2

It’s been years since the first season of the anime ended. If you want to move forward with the story, you should pick up the manga. Some people would suggest that anime viewers start with Chapter 35 of the series. Personally, I’d recommend that you start from the top so that you don’t miss the scenes that failed to make it into the anime. Compared to waiting for the series, the manga is already complete. There are a total of 82 chapters you can read in one sitting.

