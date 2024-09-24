Will there be a ‘Love Next Door’ season 2?

Is Love Next Door sticking around Netflix for another season? Or is it gonna move away after only one, forcing me to creep on my other neighbors in hopes of finding whatever charming and romantic trysts they’re hiding? Here’s what we know.

What is ‘Love Next Door’ about?

Love Next Door is a young woman named Bae Seok-ryu who is living the perfect life. She works abroad as a product manager of a global conglomerate (meaning she makes bank) and she’s currently engaged to a successful and handsome international lawyer. Her life is flawless, to die for, so perfect that she just can’t take it anymore.

After a breakdown, Bae Seok-ryu decides to move back home to Korea and start her life from scratch. It’s there that she is reintroduced to her childhood best friend Choi Seung-hyo, who has become both a successful architect and an exceedingly handsome specimen. Does this mean that Bae Seok-ryu has (re)met the actual man of her dreams? Only time will tell. And maybe another season, if one actually happens.

Is a ‘Love Next Door’ season 2 coming?

As of now, Love Next Door has not been renewed for a second season.

It’s also too early to say right now if Love Next Door will return. In the past, Netflix was quick to cancel Korean dramas that weren’t instant smash hits, leaving only a handful of survivors such as Love ft. Marriage and Divorce Hospital Playlist. However, the streamer has shown more love to K-dramas in recent years, and it’s possible that Love Next Door will receive some of that love in due time.

