Will there be a Lady Gaga tour in 2025?

Little Monsters, rejoice! Lady Gaga is back in a big way with her new single “Abracadabra,” a joyous return to the sounds she made famous during The Fame Monster and Born This Way eras. As she gears up to release her next album, fans are hoping for a new tour to go with it.

Gaga kicked off her new era in August 2024 with the record-breaking single “Die With a Smile,” a duet with Bruno Mars. She soon followed up with “Disease” and the aforementioned single, “Abracadabra.” The songs will be on her newest album, Mayhem, slated for release on March 7, 2025. Gaga is known for her theatrical performances—her performance of “Paparazzi” at the 2009 VMAs comes to mind—and has toured every one of her albums so far. Will Mayhem break that trend?

Will there be a Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour in 2025?

The demand is definitely there, but Lady Gaga has yet to announce a 2025 tour. Given she has toured all of her previous albums, there’s no need to panic. The odds are high that Gaga will announce a tour to accompany Mayhem, but the jury’s out on whether it will happen this year or 2026.

Gaga’s new album comes out in March before her headlining Coachella set in April. Wouldn’t it be fantastic if she announced the tour at Coachella? Other fans feel the same way, with some taking to Reddit to speculate exactly how Gaga will announce the tour. “I think she will announce it after Coachella in April,” wrote one fan. “It would be great to use the Coachella shows to promote her tour.” This fan agrees.

If Gaga does announce the tour at Coachella, my guess is that the tour will begin in Fall 2025 at the earliest. Gaga could start her tour and bleed into 2026, but since it will probably be a stadium tour, a summer 2026 start may be more likely.

The fastest way to stay up to date with Gaga’s tour dates is by signing up for her mailing list or setting up your phone to get notifications when she posts on social media.

