Can Fans Expect More ‘Borderlands’ Movies in the Future?

Borderlands is set to arrive in theaters on August 9, marking the first live-action movie based on the video game series of the same name. Given that there are seven games in the series, viewers may be curious if another film is on the way.

The Borderlands games are set on the planet of Pandora, which is largely overrun by bandits and raiders and boasts many alien lifeforms that make it quite dangerous. Despite the nature of the planet, rumors of a hidden vault containing alien loot draw Vault Hunters to the planet. However, the Borderlands movie won’t be a straight adaptation of one of the Borderlands games. Instead, it will tell an original story with some familiar plot points and characters from the games. The film follows bounty hunter Lilith (Cate Blanchett), who heads to the planet of Pandora to find a missing girl. Along the way, she forms a bond with a ragtag team of misfits who join her on her mission.

So far, the movie has drawn a mixture of excitement and wariness from fans of the franchise. Some gamers are understandably concerned about the changes to the characters and storyline, while others remain hopeful that the movie’s aesthetic and tone will match the game series.

Will there a Borderlands sequel?

There is currently no confirmation that Borderlands 2 is happening, but that could change depending on how the movie fares. After all, the movie has a few things working in its favor. For one, director Eli Roth and Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford have hinted at the possibility of expanding the franchise. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Pitchford acknowledged that the sequel wasn’t confirmed yet but expressed the belief that conversations about it would likely begin before the end of the year, depending on Borderlands‘ box office performance.

Meanwhile, Roth confirmed that there was still more he wanted to do with the characters that didn’t fit into the first film. He also hinted that some of the cast was on board for a second movie, stating, “All you can say is, you know what? If we’re lucky to do another one, we know we got them for another one.” On top of Roth’s and Pitchford’s openness to a sequel, there is plenty of source material from the games to keep the film franchise going.

Ultimately, though, whether Borderlands 2 happens or not will largely depend on how audiences receive Borderlands. In particular, the studio will be evaluating its box office performance. Recent video game film adaptations like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Uncharted, and Five Nights at Freddy’s have found success at the box office regardless of critical reception, so it remains to be seen if Borderlands will follow in their footsteps.

