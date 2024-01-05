We May Not Have Seen the Last of Margot Robbie in the DCU!

With the “DC Extended Universe” having officially been put out of its misery with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, fans can look forward to James Gunn’s incoming DCU reboot even more than they already were. But is that the end Margot Robbie’s tenure in the franchise? It turns out maybe not!

With such old guard highlights as Viola Davis, John Cena, and Xolo Maridueña confirmed to be following Gunn over to the new world, the new DC gaffer seems to have no intention of leaving the DCEU’s sparse gold behind. Of course, the continued absence on everyone’s mind is that of Margot Robbie, who quickly established herself as one of the franchise’s marquee faces with her portrayal of Harley Quinn, the hammer-happy acrobat that anyone even tangentially aware of pop culture needs no introduction to.

And while Robbie’s return to those iconic pigtails remains a dream at this point, Gunn was all too happy to share via Threads that, if the itch were to strike the Barbie star, he’d gladly work with her again, even if the aforementioned itch wasn’t necessarily a Harley Quinn one.

Fans would be wise not to cross their fingers, however. Robbie recently touched on her potential future with the character in a recent Variety interview, noting how she always hoped for the character to be passed on to other actresses so as to add a brand new interpretation to the character’s rapidly-expanding history.

As much as we’d miss Robbie’s take on Harley, the actress makes a great point; part of the inherent nature of comic book characters is that they’re almost necessarily created with the intention to outlive the people who created or popularized them, and every new iteration of the character expands on that individual mythology in a big way.

There’s no question that Robbie’s contributions to Harley Quinn’s history have made their impact, and a new actress would allow us all to approach and observe the character with a newfound curiosity, and there’s no greater position for a comic book character to be in than that.

(featured image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

