‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ finds its lead antagonist in Matthias Schoenaerts

The Craig Gillespie-helmed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has officially found its main antagonist in Matthias Schoenaerts.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is one of the projects slated for the first chapter of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU. The film, which will adapt the comic book miniseries of the same name, will premiere in 2026. Although Sasha Call portrayed Supergirl recently in the DCEU movie The Flash, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow chose to recast the role. House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will take up the mantle of Kara Zor-El (a.k.a. Supergirl) for the new movie.

Now, the film has officially found its lead villain.

Mattias Schoenaerts to play Krem of the Yellow Hills

As reported by Deadline, Schoenaerts has officially been cast as Krem of the Yellow Hills, the lead villain in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Schoenaerts is best known for starring in Rust and Bone and Disorder. Most recently, he appeared in The Regime alongside Kate Winslet. He has won numerous accolades, including the Magritte Award for Best Actor for Bullhead and the César Award for Most Promising Actor for Rust and Bone. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will mark his first foray into the superhero genre.

In the comics, Krem of the Yellow Hills is a Kingsagent and warrior who is skilled in weaponry. His villain story begins with him killing Ruthye Marye Knoll’s father. Ruthye is a young alien girl who sets out to avenge her father’s death. However, her plans fail, including her attempt to put a bounty on his head. Eventually, Supergirl enters the feud when Krem targets her, shooting at her and her dog, Krypto the Super Dog. In John Wick-esque fashion, Supergirl joins the pursuit of Krem. She, Ruthye, and Krypto head out on a journey across the galaxy to bring Krem to justice.

The appearance of Krem of the Yellow Hills in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow further confirms the movie will be a direct adaptation of the comic book miniseries. Now that the film has found its lead villain and hero, casting for Ruthye should be forthcoming shortly.

