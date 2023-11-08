Why Is the ‘Mean Girls’ Trailer Attacking Us Like This?

Today, the trailer for the new Mean Girls movie finally debuted online. While we’re all excited for the movie version of Mean Girls: The Musical, it truly had no right to come after us like this.

Since the original Mean Girls movie came out in 2004, it has permeated pop culture. On Wednesdays, many of us still wear pink. We often ask if butter is a carb and try to make “fetch” happen. We are forever giving four candy canes to Glen Coco. This movie is an integral part of so many of us. Then here comes this trailer for a musical retelling of one of our favorite movies, calling us out:

As the trailer begins, we are back with Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) as she first goes to high school and enters “girl world.” The text of the trailer announces the movie will be in theaters on January 12. Then a title card proclaims, “This isn’t your mother’s Mean Girls.” Excuse me? Are you calling all of the fans of the original Mean Girls old? First of all, many Mean Girls fans are barely old enough to have kids who would be aware of Mean Girls. Secondly, I do not need to be reminded of my age by a movie trailer. I was a teenager when the first movie came out and now I have a pre-teen myself. I already have a lot going on in my life as an elder millennial. Do I need a movie trailer to come at me like this?

Now, more than ever, I am thinking of Regina George’s mom. Amy Poehler has given so much to the world in her career, but playing Regina George’s Cool Mom was something special. Dancing at their winter performance and saying she’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom has become part of our culture. I see you, Mrs. George, and I understand you. Some of us just have to accept that we are moms now. So dance like everyone is watching you and not your kid’s performance. And proudly say: I’m not a regular mom, I’m an original Mean Girls mom.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

