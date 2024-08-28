Oasis’ reunion has left fans second-guessing their lineup

Before August 2024, if you had told someone that Oasis would reunite for live performances, they would have told you there is a better chance of George R.R. Martin penning the next novel in the Song of Ice and Fire series.

However, as we wait for the great author to release his next book, the Britpop band announced that they will be getting back together for a U.K. and Ireland tour in July and August 2025. The reunion has brought elation among fans who grew up listening to the iconic English band, while simultaneously sparking curiosity about their origin among the younger set of their admirers.

This curiosity often leads to fans wondering what the original lineup of the band looked like, including their first drummer. The band started their journey in Manchester in 1991, with the group consisting of Liam Gallagher (lead vocals), Paul Arthurs (guitar), Paul McGuigan (bass guitar), and Tony McCarroll (drums). Liam’s older brother Noel was the latest addition, who joined a few months later to complete the quintet.

In what can be called an important landmark in the group’s history now, they ousted McCarroll in April 1995, coinciding with their single “Some Might Say” achieving number one status in the UK. There were contrary statements from McCarroll and the Gallagher brothers at the time, the former citing a “clash of personalities” as the reason behind the breakup, while it was reported that the brothers had little faith in McCarroll’s musical acumen.

McCarroll was then replaced by Alan White, who established himself as the band’s drummer throughout their glory years, eventually getting replaced by Ringo Starr’s son, Zach Starkey. White remained in the band from 1995 to 2004 and remains the longest-serving drummer in the group. Starkey was brought in as a guest drummer and stayed on until 2008, before Oasis eventually abruptly disbanded in 2009.

As for the band’s current lineup, there is no confirmation yet. What’s confirmed is that Noel and Liam Gallagher have put the past behind them and will return to share the stage, and the new look lineup could feature former members Gem Archer (guitar) or Noel’s touring partners Chris Sharrock (drums) and Mike Rowe (piano).

