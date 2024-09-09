We’ve officially entered the era of adapting TikToks into TV shows

The influence of TikTok on pop culture since its advent has been unparalleled, and now, in a trailblazing moment, a series that went viral on the social media app is getting its own TV show.

Who TF Did I Marry? is based on a series of more than 50 TikTok videos from creator Tareasa Johnson, posted under the username Reesa Teesa. Actress Natasha Rothwell will play Johnson in the television adaptation, along with executive producing it. Rothwell acquired the rights to Johnson’s series through her production company, Big Hattie Productions, amid competitive bids from other production houses. A release window for the show hasn’t been made public yet.

Totaling up to 8 hours of combined runtime, the TikTok series centers on Johnson telling the tale of her relationship with her ex-husband, whom she brands a “pathological liar.” Who TF Did I Marry? proved to be a major hit on the platform, garnering 450 million+ impressions and making Johnson a bona fide star on TikTok, enabling her to flaunt a 3 million subscriber count.

According to Johnson, the series of lies told by her ex-husband included him playing football at San Diego State University, borrowing money to pay for the funeral of his stepdaughter, and using a fake social insurance number (the Canadian equivalent of an American social security number).

Rothwell, who broke out with her staggering performance in White Lotus season 1, has closely worked with HBO in her career, starring, writing, and serving as a supervising producer on the Issa Rae show Insecure. She received a Best Supporting Actress Emmy nomination for White Lotus and will return for the third season of the dark comedy anthology series.

