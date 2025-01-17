Who is the voice of the Lumon Administration Building on ‘Severance’?

You ever watch a show and think to yourself “Wait, I know that voice” but can’t place it? Don’t worry I am here. At least when it comes to Severance.

The Apple TV+ series is back and while we’re back in action with Mark S. (Adam Scott) and his team at Lumon, the episode took some twists and turns. For the most part, Mark was by himself until he demanded that his team was back together at Lumon. Dylan (Zach Cherry), Helly (Britt Lower), and Irving (John Turturro) all come back to work and they begin planning their future at Lumon.

But before they can, Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) puts them in a room to tell them all about what happened when their Innies got out at the end of season 1. The video features a talking version of the Lumon building and the minute it begins speaking, you will go “wait, is that?” and for good reason!

The voice of Lumon is none other than Keanu Reeves. He narrates what happened when they all escaped as well as some of what happened in season 1, which left Dylan shook by the realization that Helly and Mark kissed. But it also sets a really interesting path forward for Reeves.

Was this voiceover just an actor they hired out to do this for those working at the company or could we see Reeves back in some capacity outside of his “Lumon voice” work? This isn’t the first time Reeves has done a voiceover character. He has played multiple animated roles in the past but with a show like Severance, you never know if something is a simple joke or something deeper. Could he work with Helena and the Eagan family?

Only time will tell but it is really kind of fun to suddenly hear Keanu Reeves telling us everything that happened between season 1 and season 2 of Severance.

