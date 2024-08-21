This DJ turned the DNC Roll Call into a party

2024’s Democratic National Convention turned the roll call into a huge party. None of us expected ’24k Magic’ by Bruno Mars and ‘Turn Down for What’ by DJ Snake and Lil Jon to play during the DNC, but hiring DJs should be a DNC tradition from now on.

The perfect beat drops and smooth music transitions during the event were effective in keeping the crowd alive as delegates declared their votes for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees—typically a long and fairly boring process. Each song was themed around the state that was going to cast its votes. It couldn’t get better than hearing ‘Empire State of Mind’ by Alicia Keys once New York was up for its speech.

None of us would’ve been bopping our heads if it weren’t for the guy in the shiny purple suit.

DJ Cassidy kept everyone’s spirits up during the DNC 2024. He’s a Grammy-nominated performer who previously performed at both of former President Barack Obama’s inaugurations. DJ Cassidy also took charge of the music during Obama’s 50th birthday and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s 50th birthday. Simply put, DJ Cassidy has been dropping beats at the best moments since 2010.

Some people just can’t handle seeing joy

Everyone was in high spirits at the convention, and that’s apparently a point of criticism from the other camp. Republican discourse online speculates that a DJ was only hired to draw in a larger crowd.

Former President Barack Obama wasn’t kidding when he said there’s a weird obsession with crowd sizes. The delegates had been stating their reasons for casting their votes for Harris and Walz in the coming election. From restoring reproductive rights to supporting LGBTQ+ rights, there is a lot for the people in the crowd to fight for. Good music isn’t the reason people went, but it’s a nice touch to the event that serves to boost morale.

The music didn’t overshadow the short speeches because the message was clear. Voters aren’t going back.

