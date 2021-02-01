Who Is the Central Park Snowy Owl Everyone Is Obsessed With?

So, you may have seen the snowy owl taking over the internet and thought to yourself “my friends need to go outside,” but before you ignore their texts about birds, let me reach out to you as a fan of Snowy Owl.

For 130 years, we have been without this queen. Well, not this specific queen, but a snowy owl in general. They’re not usually in this area, making a home in the Arctic tundra, which Central Park is (normally) not. Maybe she brought with her the blizzard that New York City is currently in because we are having quite the winter storm, and we haven’t had one this bad for a while. Queen said, “Time to get cold, New York,” and I respect it.

But Snowy Owl has become the same kind of famous as Hot Duck. For whatever reason, we love a “hot” animal in Central Park, and we love to go and try to spot them. But right now, Snowy Owl hits a bit different because I think we all needed something fun to focus our energy on and in she flew.

I hope the Central Park snowy owl is having a good day. it does seem like the kind of day a snowy owl might enjoy — JP (@jpbrammer) February 1, 2021

She’s giving “I know I’m a snowy owl that hasn’t been in this park since 1890 but please, be gone!” https://t.co/ajRdKLAA8m — Vanessa Clark (@FoxxyGlamKitty) January 28, 2021

Just incredible to see a Snowy owl in Central Park yesterday! It’s only the second time one has been recorded in the park, the first time being in 1890! Thanks to those that reported the sighting so that so many were able to see this spectacular bird! #birdcp #centralparkbirds pic.twitter.com/ywESRToY8M — Bradley Kane (@WinoBradNY) January 28, 2021

A few more pics of yesterday’s Snowy Owl in Central Park. Note the Cooper’s Hawk in the left corner of one of them and, personally, I like the “If I close my eyes, it’ll go away!” shot. #birdcp #CentralPark #snowyowl pic.twitter.com/filtgLASrI — Bradley Kane (@WinoBradNY) January 29, 2021

Do you think the snowy owl in Central park would date me — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 28, 2021

The thing is: She’s a queen and I would die for her. The Snowy Owl has taken the internet by storm because snowy owls in general are majestic, and give us a fun backstory about how we haven’t seen one in the park since 1890, and we’re all instantly onboard. She graced us with her presence, and that’s all we need to know about her.

Literally, hoards of people have run to Central Park to try to catch the queen on film, and if that’s what our 2021 is going to be, then I’m here for it. People need to leave her alone, though, because she isn’t as easy to spot in the park now because people kept trying to get pictures of her. You leave the queen be!

We love and respect Snowy Owl in this house, and if we don’t see her for another 130 years after this, at least we had this moment.

(via The New York Times, image: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com