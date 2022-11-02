HBO’s ‘The Penguin’ Adds Cristin Milioti in a Vital Role

The Falcone crime family found their new leader. Cristin Milioti is set to join the upcoming HBO series The Penguin as Sofia Falcone, daughter to Carmine, who was played by John Turturro in The Batman. The Batman dove into the world of a younger Batman’s Gotham from director Matt Reeves, and the film has now sparked further spin-off adventures. We’ll be visiting stories of Batman’s Rogue Gallery, and we’re kicking it off with a series for HBO Max, The Penguin, featuring Colin Farrell as, yes, The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot.

Milioti joins the series as Sofia, who’s seemingly set to take over Turturro’s spot as a powerful Gotham crime boss. According to Deadline, “Sofia is fighting with The Penguin (Farrell) for control of the city.” Deadline also notes that Milioti’s role is the show’s “female lead,” so we know she’s vital going forward. Fans may know Milioti from a number of projects, including the HBO series Made For Love as well as playing the titular mother in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother. She’s also been a Broadway star, originating the role of Girl in Once opposite Steve Kazee. All this to say that Milioti is extremely talented and adding her to The Penguin has me very excited for what is to come.

But without Carmine and with little of Sofia to date in bigscreen Batman properties (she was featured in the TV show Gotham and was played by Crystal Reed), let’s talk a bit about what her inclusion in The Penguin means.

Who is Sofia?

In the world of The Batman, we know that she’s Selina Kyle’s sister. But in the comics, Sofia is Carmine’s daughter who becomes a serial killer known as The Hangman, so we’re in for a fun ride with her no matter what direction The Penguin takes her in. Sofia is part of The Long Halloween arc in Batman comics, which is one of the most famous Batman runs. She’s brought out of prison to help Carmine find out who the Holiday Killer was (surprise, it was her brother) and so the Falcone family clearly has an issue with serial killers.

But she also is someone who is a promising addition to the world of The Penguin given that she hasn’t been featured too prominently in other Batman media—this Sofia could be more of a blank slate. Falcone on the other hand is everywhere. So learning more about his family, maybe even having Sofia meet Selina? Watching her go toe to toe with Farrell as The Penguin? That’s going to be fascinating to see play out.

After The Batman, I’m so excited to see what Matt Reeves has in store for us and if it includes the comedic wit of Farrell’s Penguin? I’m in.

