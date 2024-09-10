When one door closes another opens on season 7 of ‘FBI’

Procedural dramas always have a shift in cast; it’s part of the job. FBI has had a fair few shakeups since it premiered in 2018, even losing its showrunner, Rick Eid, earlier this year. Now, season seven is upon us, so let’s see what major changes are occurring.

Whether it’s a tragic death in the line of duty, a character that just can’t take it anymore, or simply an actor wanting to move on to other things, cast members come and go on these shows. This time around, the show is saying farewell to Katherine Renee Kane, who has played Special Agent Tiffany Wallace since season three. Though she will appear in one episode of the seventh season, her time on FBI is over. The actress addressed her exit saying, “It was time to look towards new creative endeavors. I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best.”

Her character certainly got to go out with a bang, as she played a significant role in the last season. When Agent Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin) was killed in the season premiere by a terrorist, Tiffany stepped up, promising his family she would get justice. She was able to make good on her word and shot the terrorist out of self defense in the season finale.

As they say, when one door closes another opens, as Lisette Olivera will be filling the gap left by Kane and joining the cast as a regular member. This will make her the first regular cast addition in four seasons. Olivera will be playing the role of Syd, a trained Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent who will be rotated onto Jubal’s team. It appears that she will be working alongside Scola (John Boyd) as his partner, taking over the position from Tiffany. Though much of her experience has been behind a desk, Syd will prove that she has what it takes to hit the streets.

Season seven, episode one will premiere on CBS on October 15.

