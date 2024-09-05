‘One Piece’ has given us another ‘Iron Giant’ to sob over

From nearly the start of One Piece‘s Egghead arc, one of its great mysteries was the so-called “Iron Giant” gaining rust on the island. Vegapunk informs us from the outset that the Iron Giant is over 900 years old, hailing from the technologically advanced ancient kingdom defeated by the World Government in the Void Century.

Vegapunk also informs us that 200 years ago, this very Iron Giant attacked Mariejois, where the Celestial Dragons and the Five Elders live. The World Government ordered it destroyed but instead, scientists of that era protected him and hid him away, so they could study him.

We actually have yet to learn why that happened. But over the course of Egghead’s high drama, we do learn more about this Iron Giant. The warm fuzzies you get from those revelations make him actually bear several similarities to the titular hero of Brad Bird’s 1999 film, which we all inevitably think of when we hear the phrase “Iron Giant.”

But for one thing, One Piece‘s iron giant has a name. His name is Emet.

A living monument of the Void Century

Major spoilers ahead for the end of One Piece‘s Egghead arc!

In Jewish folklore, the word “emet” means something very specific. It’s the word inscribed inside a golem—a creature that comes alive from inanimate matter—in order to activate it.

One Piece‘s Emet seems to be powered by that same energy source from the ancient kingdom which Vegapunk is trying to replicate with the Mother Flame. But that’s not what makes him activate. What makes him activate appears to be the Drums of Liberation. So whenever Luffy enters Gear 5, Emet comes alive. Not only that, but Emet wants nothing more than to help Luffy.

You see, 900 years ago, Emet’s best friend was Joy Boy, the last known user of the awakened “Gomu Gomu” Fruit and the central aggravator in the Void Century’s war against the would-be World Government. Joy Boy knew that Emet would long outlive him and even provided him with a weapon of sorts to protect Emet. (I’m not giving all the spoilers. If you know, you know.) That’s right: through Emet, we get the series’ first-ever glimpse at Joy Boy, in the flesh.

Turns out, Emet’s exterior is intimidating, but Emet has the personality of an excitable child. In Japanese, his speech patterns are outright boyish. As his personality comes to light over the course of Egghead, you want to give him a big hug, wrap a blanket around his giant shoulders, and tell him everything’s going to be alright.

One Piece sure does have a knack for making you care incredibly deeply about new characters within a span of a few mere moments.

