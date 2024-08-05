A 2017 Sci-Fi Box Office Bomb Remains Denis Villeneuve’s Most Underrated Gem

Despite bombing at the box office and failing to reach its breakeven mark, Blade Runner 2049 remains a compelling and alluring watch, owing to its beautiful set designs and alluring camerawork.

Starring Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto, the sequel sees Harrison Ford and Edward James Olmos reprise their roles of Rick Deckard and Gaff, respectively. The 2017 film is directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, based on a story by Fancher.

Like the title suggests, the film is set in 2049, precisely 30 years after the events of 1982’s Blade Runner. The story follows K (Gosling), a “blade runner” who, on one of his missions, uncovers a mystery with the potential of ruining the relations between “replicants” and humans. The characters from the film are based on Phillip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Since its release, Blade Runner 2049 is listed as one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time, with critics reserving praise for Villeneuve’s direction, the cast’s performances, and cinematography. Earning five nominations at the Academy Awards, the movie managed two wins, a Best Cinematography triumph for Roger Deakins and a Best Visual Effects win.

The film is sandwiched between two other great works by Villeneuve, Arrival (2016) and Dune (2021). Both these sci-fi spectacles hold their own special place in film history, and together these releases have earned the Canadian filmmaker the designation of one of the all-time great auteurs. His most recent release, Dune: Part Two, remains the standout movie of the year.

Concepts for a Blade Runner sequel were being developed since the ’90s, with Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson buying the rights from Bud Yorkin, finally accelerating the process. Ridley Scott, the director of the original, stepped down and took on the responsibility of an executive producer, with Villeneuve assuming the directing role.

Amazon is currently developing a sequel series, Blade Runner 2099, starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. Scott returns to executive produce, and Silka Luisa is taking up showrunner duties.

