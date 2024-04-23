Paul and Chani in 'Dune.'
Category:
Movies

Which ‘Dune’ Character Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 04:24 pm

Dune has been around since the ’60s. Author Frank Herbert brought us into Arrakis in the original novels, and now that fans have a movie franchise to cling to, they want to know the important questions about it—like what character they would be based on their zodiac sign.

The series doesn’t have a perfect match for every single sign, but there are, at least, characters we can look to as sort of like our zodiac signs. Assigning a sign to 12 characters, let’s talk about who’s who with Dune and the zodiac!

Aquarius

Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides in 'Dune: Part Two'
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Paul Atreides really leans into the traits of an Aquarius. They are independent, intelligent, and have humanitarian goals (which, sure, he thinks he does), but they are also unpredictable, and that is very much who Paul is.  

Pisces

The already viral meme reaction of Stilgar seeing Paul ride a sandworm for the first time in Dune: Part Two
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

If ever there was a Pisces, it is Stilgar. Described as a sign with a tender heart and a true romantic, Stilgar’s vision of the world that can be makes him the emotional embodiment of a Pisces. 

Aries

Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in 'Dune: Part Two'
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Aries are highly motivated, passionate, driven, and can be impulsive and competitive. So … Feyd-Ratha. What we saw in Dune: Part Two was a man driven by his desire to win and do it at any cost. Feyd-Ratha doesn’t care about who he hurts to find his success. It’s the darker parts of an Aries, but it is a perfect fit for him.

Taurus

Dave Bautista as Rabban in Dune: Part Two, holding a large blade.
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Glossu Rabban is stubborn. He wants to be the one who is the best, but he can’t do it, and he keeps trying to make his family proud despite his faults. A Taurus is known for being stubborn, but they are also very sensual and known for their “kindness,” which isn’t really Glossu, but it could be him if he weren’t a Rabban.

Gemini

Lady Margot Fenring played by Léa Seydoux in Dune: Part Two
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Clever, charming, intelligent, versatile—these are all traits that describe Geminis, but they also can describe Lady Margot. She’s a bit more cunning than other Geminis, but her ability to play all sides of the game make her the right fit.

Cancer

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part One.
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Cancers love deeply, nurture those they care about, and are very protective. So … of course Gurney Hallack is a Cancer. He literally would do anything to protect Paul Atreides, so are we really that surprised?

Leo

Oscar Isaac, fully bearded, in Dune.
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Duke Leto Atreides is loyal, confident, fun to be around as explored through his connection to his son, Paul. Out of all of the signs, the best that fits with Leto’s charm and drive is a Leo.

Virgo

Zendaya as Chani in Dune: Part Two
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

A lot of Chani’s traits are perfectly aligned with Virgos. She’s organized, hardworking, and a bit of a perfectionist, and she’s someone who doesn’t take to anyone who ruins her vision kindly.

Libra

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen floating like a champ
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the characteristics of a Libra is diplomacy. SO why would it not be Baron Vladimir Harkonnen? Libras also have a reputation for never admitting when they are wrong, and that feels very much up the Baron’s alley.

Scorpio

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan in 'Dune: Part Two'
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

As a Scorpio myself, there is a lot in Princess Irulan that I can relate to. She’s far from perfect, but she is constantly thinking four steps ahead, and she knows how to hurt people when it benefits her—and that’s unfortunately part of our makeup.

Sagittarius

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica in 'Dune: Part Two'
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Sags are a bit all over the place in their emotions, so a natural fit seemed to be Lady Jessica. A woman who expresses whatever she is thinking, especially to Paul, at any given moment, she has her more optimistic moments, but she’s also rash and careless if it benefits her.

Capricorn

Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam in 'Dune: Part Two'.
(Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Emperor is a Capricorn, simple as that. Suspicious yet disciplined, he’s someone you can trust but only to a certain point, and his loyalty isn’t exactly unwavering.

(featured image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

