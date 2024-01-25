Where To Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Screenplay

The full list of 2024 Oscar nominees was revealed on January 23, 2024, and there are plenty of snubs and well-deserved names on the list. Best Original Screenplay was a particularly competitive category this year, especially after Barbie was swapped over to Best Adapted Screenplay.

Recommended Videos

If you’re eager to check out this year’s contenders, here’s where you can watch all of the 2024 Oscar nominees for Best Original Screenplay.

Anatomy of a Fall

(Neon)

This film was incredible to watch. Anatomy of a Fall is a French legal drama thriller directed by Justine Triet and starring Sandra Hüller. The plot centers around a woman trying to clear her name in court after her husband mysteriously dies at their home.

It’s a pretty eerily realistic portrayal of how court systems work and what women must go through in a system rooted in misogyny. There’s a lot of courtroom tension that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat all the way to the end credits.

Where to watch: Anatomy of a Fall is currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and other digital platforms.

The Holdovers

(Focus Features)

I went into The Holdovers not expecting much, but got a very heartfelt and hilarious Christmas movie in return. This is the latest release from critically acclaimed director Alexander Payne, whose signature dramedy auteur style was behind hit movies Sideways and Nebraska.

Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Dominic Sessa star as the three main characters, who are stuck with each other at a boarding school in New England during Christmas. What ensues is a masterful mixture of National Lampoon style comedy and some of the most touching storytelling of the year.

Where to watch: The Holdovers is currently streaming on Peacock. It’s also available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and other digital platforms.

Maestro

(Netflix)

Leonard Bernstein was one of the most celebrated conductors of all time. His oeuvre is substantial, including composed works for classics like West Side Story, Candide, Chichester Psalms, and countless collaborations with Stephen Sondheim.

Maestro is an unconventional biopic recounting his relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan. It was directed by Bradley Cooper, who also stars as Leonard Bernstein.

Where to watch: Maestro is currently streaming on Netflix.

May December

(Netflix)

May December is a drama film directed by Todd Haynes from script by Samy Burch, loosely based on the Mary Kay Letourneau scandal. Natalie Portman stars as an actress who embeds herself with the woman she’s preparing to play in an upcoming film: Gracie (Julianne Moore), a woman who married and started a family with Joe, the teen boy she groomed and sexually abused. In a film bursting with stunning performances, Charles Melton is remarkable as Joe.

Where to watch: May December is currently streaming on Netflix.

Past Lives

(A24)

Past Lives, the directorial debut of Celine Song, is a romantic drama film that takes a bit of an unconventional approach to its love story that I haven’t quite seen done in many others. It stars Teo Yoo, Greta Lee, and John Magaro. The story centers around the relationship between Hae Sung and Na Young and how it twists and turns over 24 years. It’s an emotional story about drifting apart from those you love.

Where to watch: Past Lives will eventually stream on Max due to a multiyear deal with A24. It is available for purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other digital platforms.

We’ve got a pretty big Oscars season ahead of us all with some heavy-hitter movie nominations. Check them all out before the awards ceremony on March 10.

(Focus Features / A24 / Neon / Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]