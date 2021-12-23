Where Does Hawkeye Leave Its Characters?

Disney+ dropped the season finale of ‘Hawkeye’ yesterday, wrapping up its new Marvel releases for 2021. The five Disney+ Marvel series (WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye) along with the four films (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home) have taken audiences into Phase Four of the MCU, with many more films and series to come.

Hawkeye has yet to be renewed for a second season, so it’s unclear where the characters go from here or what comes next for them. Let’s check in to see where everyone landed and what the future holds for these characters!

Clint Barton/Hawkeye

The season finale finds Clint (Jeremy Renner) back home with his family, just in time for Christmas. He brings with him Kate Bishop, his partner and mentee. Clint, who is weary from fighting all these years, seems ready to hang up his bow. And now that he’s put his Ronin career to bed (or burned it on the BBQ) and grieved Natasha, he’s wrapped up his lingering storylines. Renner hasn’t yet said whether or not he’d return to the role, so the door is always open. But given that the season finale sees Clint passing the Hawkeye mantle to Kate, he may be done Avenging. That is, until the next world-ending war begins.

Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) has had quite a journey, from her college expulsion to seeing her mother arrested for various crimes. Kate spends Christmas with the Bartons, who may be her new de facto family. But she still harbors a grudge against Kingpin, and has yet to resolve her issues with her mother. Marvel is clearly setting Kate up to be part of the generation of Avengers, so we’re guaranteed to see her pick up Hawkeye’s mantle and continue fighting the good fight. And she’ll be joined no doubt by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Yelena Belova

Yelena ended Black Widow on a mission: to kill Clint and avenge Natasha’s death. But now that she knows the truth, she has ended her feud with Clint, and accepted Natasha’s sacrifice. But now Yelena finds herself adrift. Will she wake up more Widows? Will she go after Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio)? Or will she join the next Avengers initiative, which will likely include Kate, Sam Wilson/Captain America, Wanda Maximoff, Bucky, Shang-Chi, and others? There still isn’t another Avengers film on the books, but it’s highly likely that this group will encounter one another in future Marvel films.

Maya Lopez/Echo

Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) was introduced in Hawkeye as the leader of the Tracksuit mafia and a loyal soldier of her uncle, Kingpin. Maya started the series looking to avenge her father’s death at the hands of Ronin, but discovers that it was Kingpin who ordered the hit on her father. After reluctantly killing her best friend Kazi (Fra Fee), we see her confront Kingpin with a gun. The camera pans away as we hear a gunshot offscreen. But is Kingpin dead? Did he take the gun and shoot Maya? We’ll have to wait and see how everything unfolds in the upcoming spin-off series Echo.

Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Vincent D’Onofrio made his MCU return in the season finale Hawkeye, after previously playing the same role in Netflix’s Daredevil. And while Fisk gets beat up by Kate Bishop, hit by a car, and has a gun aimed at him by his own niece, there’s no way that Marvel would kill off such a prominent character offscreen. Kingpin will definitely be back, but it’s unclear if he’ll join Echo or show up somewhere else.

Eleanor Bishop

After her husband died and left a massive debt to Kingpin, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) took over Bishop Security, where she paid back the crime lord and made herself a fortune. Eleanor has been involved in all sorts of shady dealings, from killing Armand to framing her fiancée Jack for his murder. Eleanor is off to prison, and she’s betrayed Kingpin, so her future isn’t looking bright.

Jack Dusquene

Jack (Tony Dalton) seemed like the obvious bad guy, but was ultimately a red herring. Instead, this goofy rich guy was a patsy for Eleanor’s crimes, but remains a swashbuckling delight. Here’s hoping Jack gets into LARPing and still wants to be a positive force in Kate’s life.

Lucky the Pizza Dog

Lucky spent Christmas at the Bartons, where he will continue to be a very goody boy.

Do you think Hawkeye should get a second season? Where do you want Kate and Clint to show up next? Let us know in the comments!

