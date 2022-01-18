When Is Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Releasing on Paramount+?

It’s time to strap in and boldly go because Paramount+ has just announced the release date of Star Trek: Picard season 2!

Star Trek fans have been hanging on to the edge of their seats since the cliffhanger ending of Star Trek: Picard season 1, but Paramount+ has finally given us some sweet relief (after those intriguing teaser trailers) and some very good news in these tumultuous times. Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard premieres on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

Paramount+ has also announced that Picard is currently in production on a third season! Fingers crossed that they announce the premiere schedule for the third season soon!

In the meantime, season 2 will see the return of Patrick Stewart in his iconic, career-defining role as Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Star Trek favorites like Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine, and John De Lancie’s Q. Returning season 1 cast mates include Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, and Isa Briones, among others.

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are serving as co-showrunners for season 2, with Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serving as executive producers.

The climactic finale of season 1 left off with the Federation lifting the ban on synths, Picard having his consciousness transferred into a synthetic “golem” body after his death, and Picard, Soji, Seven of Nine and crew setting off in La Sirena. The trailers for season 2 have hinted at time travel to the 21st century, the end of the world, and the return of the mischievous and diabolical Q! We’ll see how that all unfolds on March 3.

(image: Trae Patton/CBS)

