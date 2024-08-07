‘iZombie’ Prepares To Leave Its Long-Time Streaming Home on Netflix

As the CW’s shows prepare to leave Netflix, viewers may be wondering how long iZombie will be available to stream before its departure date.

Recommended Videos

iZombie is based on the DC comic book series of the same name. It follows Olivia “Liv” Moore (Rose McIver), a medical resident who turns into a zombie after attending a boat party. She is desperate to live a relatively normal life despite being a zombie and decides to become a medical coroner. Not only does the job allow her to satisfy her hunger for brains, but the insight into the lives of the deceased individuals she gets from eating their brains allows her to get justice for murder victims.

iZombie received high praise for its unique spin on the zombie genre and gained an audience on both The CW and its streaming home, Netflix. Since 2019, all five seasons have been available to stream on Netflix. Unfortunately, the show is gearing up to leave its long-time streaming home.

When does iZombie leave Netflix?

iZombie is among many CW shows that garnered a large following on Netflix. The network’s partnership with Netflix started in 2011 when the two signed a deal that would allow The CW’s TV show seasons to go to Netflix for streaming shortly after the season finale aired. However, in 2019, The CW and Netflix chose not to renew the deal, as the network wanted new series to go to Max for streaming.

Viewers at the time were lucky because the last contract CW and Netflix signed stipulated that each show that went to Netflix had to remain on the streamer for five years following the arrival of its final season on the platform. So, shows that started before 2019 and just ended recently, like Riverdale and The Flash, will remain on the platform all the way into 2028. Unfortunately, earlier CW shows, including iZombie, are already on their way out the door. Since season 5 of iZombie arrived on Netflix on August 10, 2019, its five-year stint is just about up.

According to What’s On Netflix, iZombie will be leaving around September 6, 2025. So far, there has been no news on whether it will be available elsewhere for streaming. If it does move to a new platform, it will most likely be Max sometime in the future. For now, though, Netflix subscribers have a little less than a month to enjoy iZombie before it leaves.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy