When does ‘SWAT’ return for season 8? Answered

CBS’ crown jewel police procedural drama S.W.A.T. has had a topsy-turvy journey in the last few years regarding cancellation and reinstatement, but nevertheless, it’s still going strong, so if you’re wondering when season 8 drops, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

When does S.W.A.T. season 8 come out?

Considered by many to likely be S.W.A.T.‘s final season, season 8 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Will S.W.A.T. get a season 9?

Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan’s S.W.A.T. is yet to score a renewal for season 9, and looking at CBS’ record, it is likely to come down to how well the eighth season fares from a ratings perspective. For context, CBS canceled the show in May 2023 after six seasons, only to backtrack a week later and approve it for season 7. The seventh season was supposed to be the final part of S.W.A.T., but the network took a U-turn again and renewed it for another outing.

The show has enjoyed steady viewership so far; its average number of viewers oscillating between the six to nine million mark.

Season average viewers Season 1 9.13 million Season 2 8.34 million Season 3 7.27 million Season 4 5.96 million Season 5 6.41 million Season 6 6.41 million Season 7 6.17 million (According to Screenrant)

What is S.W.A.T.?

S.W.A.T. is a part of a shared universe with The Shield, which is another show that Shawn Ryan created. It stars Michael Chiklis in the lead role of Vic Mackey and is revered as not only one of the best procedurals ever created but one of the best shows of all time.

Coming to S.W.A.T., the new season will continue the arc shown in season 7’s finale, where a violent cell of extremists is shown to be planning to burn half of Los Angeles to fumes. As thousands of lives face danger, Hondo (Shemar Moore) goes into self-reflection mode, doubting himself whether he still has the mettle to lead his squad and save the city from the terrorists, who are hell-bent on revenge.

However, Hondo and the team are able to save the day, thanks to Deacon (Jay Harrington) and FBI special agent Jackie Vasquez (Jessica Camacho). The city takes notice of the team’s incredible sacrifice, and the way things are looking in the series, it looks like they are going to have to continue relying on the Twenty Squad’s service for the foreseeable future.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy