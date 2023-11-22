Skip to main content

You’ll Be Able To Stream ‘Maestro’ on Netflix in Time for Christmas

By Nov 22nd, 2023, 4:48 pm
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre and Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein

Maestro hit select theaters on November 22, 2023, a few months after causing a stir at the Venice Film Festival. Given that it is a Netflix film, though, viewers are anticipating its streaming release.

Maestro has long been a passion project for Bradley Cooper, who co-wrote, directed, and stars in the film. The biopic tracks the life of legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, specifically focusing on Bernstein’s relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), exploring the disparities between the composer’s public and private life. In addition to Cooper, two other big names produced Maestro: Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese. The star-studded cast also includes Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Michael Urie.

The film has received largely positive reviews and was selected as a contender for the Venice Film Festival’s highest honor, the Golden Lion. However, Maestro has also caused controversy due to Cooper’s decision to wear a prosthetic nose to portray Bernstein, which some viewers believe reinforces negative Jewish stereotypes. Bernstein’s family has defended the decision, though Cooper hasn’t provided a very good reason for using prosthetics. The debate alongside the positive reviews may make viewers more anxious to see the film for themselves on Netflix.

Netflix confirms Maestro‘s streaming release date

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in 'Maestro'
Fortunately, viewers won’t have to wait long to stream the film. Maestro will arrive on Netflix on December 20, 2023. While it was released in theaters on November 22, it is only a limited release, and for many curious viewers, streaming the film may be their only option.

It’s not uncommon for streaming films to only have short, limited theatrical runs. Usually, streaming films with Oscar potential take this route. In order to be eligible for the Oscar for Best Picture, films must have a minimum two-week theatrical run in at least 10 of the United States’ top 50 markets. Many streaming films have minimal theatrical runs to fulfill the eligibility requirements before arriving at their streaming home. With predictions that Cooper is a contender for Best Actor and that Maestro could nab a nomination for Best Picture, the film’s theatrical run is necessary.

However, it will still be available to stream in time for the Christmas holiday.

