‘What We Do In the Shadows’ had the most perfect finale reference

It isn’t easy to have a perfect finale. Few shows have done it. I stand by the ones that I love most of all and some finales have even ruined shows completely. What we have with What We Do in the Shadows is a perfect end for our little comedy.

The FX series based on the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement movie of the same name crashed landed in our lives back in 2019. The series ran for 6 seasons and became iconic for fans. Where were you the first time you heard Matt Berry saying “My sweet cheese, my good time boy”? Now that the show has come to an end though, the finale (aptly titled “The Finale”) gave fans a perfect ending to our crew.

One of my favorite moments is when Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) hypnotizes audiences to picture the best finale that they can think of for the show. What finale is that? A rip off of The Bob Newhart Show where Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) wake up in their bed together and Nandor thinks that it was all a dream. They’re a couple and it gives us all a beautiful alternate reality for the two.

But the actual finale ending was also emotional. Everything was about Guillermo trying to make it a perfect ending. He even plays up leaving the house and never seeing Nandor again but what it all boils down to his the love these characters share with each other. Guillermo says goodbye, shuts his coffin and leaves. But as he thinks the cameras are gone, he comes back in and tells Nandor that it was just for the show. They can be friends and this time, for real.

My beautiful vampires, you will be missed.

What We Do in the Shadows was a perfect little show. The characters barely grew and they always found themselves back at the house in Staten Island but it worked because it wasn’t about anything greater. It was a show about vampires who were bad at conquering America. That’s it. Laszlo (Berry) was always going to say something in a wild way and Nadja thought she was in charge.

Nandor would try to prove how strong he was and Guillermo was stuck not knowing what he really wanted out of life. That’s why the show worked. Well, that and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) will inevitably bore everyone to sleep.

I’ll miss my show that had iconic lines that I will quote. “The most devious bastard in New York City” is going to be something I use for the rest of my life. But I am happy that the show ended on a high note. We could have had 15 seasons of What We Do in the Shadows and we all would have loved it. But ending on season 6 gives us time to appreciate the series as it was. And with a finale that allows everyone to dream up where Nandor and Guillermo are or what Laszlo is up to with his creation, we are able to let the show live on in our own love of it.

