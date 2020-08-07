Things We Saw Today: What Is Tom Holland Law?

There is a law on the internet that you need to know about. It is quite simple: if you see Tom Holland’s performance of “Umbrella” go by, you have to share it. It’s as easy as that. But why this video in particular? Well first, please see my tweet that made me realize this law is indeed fact.

It’s important to bless the timeline so here is the greatest gift Tom Holland ever gave us pic.twitter.com/RFvlxVsksP — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 5, 2020

I tweeted this video at nearly one in the morning, thinking that a few people would also want to relive the magic of Tom Holland’s infamous lipsync performance and that’d be that. Now, nearly two days later, it’s up to almost 30k likes and growing all because of this rule. If you see the performance on the timeline, you have to share because there are people who haven’t seen it yet. And they really, really need to see it.

Trust the numbers: this one YouTube video of the performance has more than 57 million views. The first comment reads, “You could forget your ex, but you could never forget Tom Holland dancing Umbrella.” This is a known fact.

For the episode of Lip Sync Battle between Holland and his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, Holland pulled out all the stops for his final song. Zendaya, who did her best Bruno Mars, would have won under any other circumstance, but Tom Holland not only faked everyone out with the start of the song, but he also brought his own rain?!

The video is next-level. You can’t watch it and not feel giddy. The thrill it brings fans of the Spider-Man actor is unparalleled (it also brought him a lot of new fans), and so the law is set. If you see the “Umbrella” video. You share it. And that’s final.

(image: Paramount Network)

