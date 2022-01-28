Suit up Spartans! Fans of the Halo franchise have been waiting a long time for their favorite supersoldier’s television debut and it appears that their wait might soon be over. After struggling through development purgatory, Paramount Plus has successfully developed a show that will be hitting their streaming service in 2022. They released a first look trailer in December 2021, and recently dropped this exciting teaser for a new trailer on Twitter:

Suit up Spartans, the wait is almost over. The official trailer for #HaloTheSeries lands this Sunday during halftime of the AFC Championship Game on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/fRzZ1Ml6cD — Halo on Paramount+ (@HaloTheSeries) January 25, 2022

What We Know So Far

The brief moments glimpsed in the first look trailer seem to hint that the series will take place closer to the start of the war between humanity and the Covenant, rather than near the end where the original game begins.

We also know that Pablo Schrieber is starring as genetically engineered super-soldier Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, with Jen Taylor reprising her voiceover role from the video game series as Cortana, the artificial intelligence construct modeled on the brain of Dr Halsey.

Other confirmed cast members include Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, a scientist for the UNSC and the creator of the Spartan-II Project that created supersoldiers like John-117. Yerin Ha will be Kwan Ha Boo, Charlie Murphy is Makee, Shabana Azmi will be Admiral Margaret Parangosky (Director of the Office of Naval Intelligence), and Bokeem Woodbine will be Soren-066, among others.

Halo is being executive produced by Steven Spielberg and was developed and written by Kyle Killen, with Steven Kane and Killen initially announced as co-showrunners. However, Killen left the project just before production, with Kane taking over as the showrunner through the first season. Kane will not return if the series continues for a second season.

While we don’t have an official Halo series release date yet, it’s likely that it will be revealed when the new trailer drops this Sunday during the halftime of the AFC Championship on CBS. So stay tuned because we will be updating once more information becomes available!

(image: Paramount+)

