Investor Eyeing Disney Takeover Thinks Marvel Movies Are Too ‘Woke’

The “anti-woke” agenda has taken over the mind of Nelson Peltz, who is trying to take over two board sets at Disney, and his … “complaints” about Marvel sure are nonsense. Imagine talking out of your ass like this man very much is! Peltz wants to make a “change” despite not knowing anything.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Peltz seemed confused as to why The Marvels had three women in it or why Black Pather had a mostly Black cast. “Why do I have to have a Marvel [movie] that’s all women?” Peltz asked. “Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that? Why can’t I have Marvels that are both? Why do I need an all-Black cast?”

In the same interview, Peltz was asked if he thought Kevin Feige should be removed from his position as President of Marvel Studios. Peltz said, “I’m not ready to say that, but I question his record.” That record includes multiple record-breaking movies and establishing the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the powerhouse that it continues to be. What these responses show that Peltz has no idea what he’s talking about and is just, instead, parroting right-wing ideas about the MCU that continue to miss the point of these movies they are so mad about.

Peltz, who claims to support Disney CEO Bob Iger, has an investment firm called Trian Group that withheld votes from Iger to be elected to the company’s board. Peltz, Trian Group, and those of that ilk are all mad at this so called “diversity” that movies hold, but they clearly did not watch the movies they are screaming about. They’re just mad that white men are not the focal point.

Lying about a movie isn’t going to change anything

The movies that Peltz had an issue with were seemingly The Marvels and Black Panther. Neither movie had the cast that Peltz claimed. In fact, there were multiple men running around in The Marvels; it just had three women trying to stop another woman who was the villain. Oh no! 4 women! What ever will we do?!

With Black Panther, the movie was set in the fictional world of Wakanda, and even then was not an all-Black cast. In the case of Wakanda Forever, it applies even less, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if Peltz was not aware of the backstory of Namor and his people. All of this is to say that Peltz’s talking points are not only exhausting but inaccurate.

What he is really saying is that he doesn’t want to see people who are not white and/or male at the center of these stories. It’s what Ike Perlmutter consistently pushed in the early days of the MCU, and it took decades for us to see a Captain Marvel or a Black Widow or a Black Panther movie. For the few flops that the MCU has seen, it isn’t necessarily about the characters that we’re on this journey with and more of a connective tissue issue.

But it is easier for Peltz to blame diverse stories instead, and truly and honestly, may this man not get power over at Disney. For my sanity.

