We’re All Just Waiting for ‘The Boys’ Best Mic-Dropper To Show Up in Season 4

Stan Edgar, played by Giancarlo Esposito in Eric Kripke’s The Boys, has had some of the best lines on the show. Remember when he told Homelander (Antony Starr) to his face, “You’re not a God. You’re just bad product”?

Recommended Videos

Yeah, so where’s this guy in The Boys season 4 huh? Well, it’s a long story.

Who is Stan Edgar in The Boys?

Stanford Edgar, or Stan Edgar, is the former CEO of Vought International. He’s an elusive figure in season 1, with company vice president Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) running the show at Vought for him. He appears briefly in the season 1 finale, at a party thrown by Vought, to offer Stillwell a bonus after the Pentagon classifies Compound V as a controlled substance.

What happened to Stan Edgar in The Boys?

The Boys Season 2

After Stillwill’s death in season 1, Stan Edgar takes on a bigger role in season 2. He appoints Stormfront (Aya Cash) to the Seven, and when Homelander confronts him about this decision, Edgar shuts him down with his epic “We are not a superhero company. We are a pharmaceutical company” monologue.

After Starlight/Annie January (Erin Moriarty) leaks that the supes get their powers from Compound V, Edgar is the one who sends the Seven after a supposedly super-powered terrorist, who The Boys earlier found out to be Kimiko’s (Karen Fukuhara) brother, Kenji (Abraham Lin). With The Boys trying to save Kenji, and The Seven trying to capture him, Kenji escapes but is tracked and killed by Stormfront, in disobedience of Homelander’s orders. A few civilians also die in the process, and she puts the whole blame on Kenji.

This gives Stan Edgar the perfect excuse to frame deceased Vought VP Madelyn Stillwell and a band of rogue Vought scientists for Compound V while arguing that the world still needs superheroes to defend against such super terrorists.

Edgar’s ultimate mission is to place both supes and Vought’s Compound V tech into the military. However, at the end of season 2 when Stormfront’s Nazi truth is revealed, his plans are put on hold.

The Boys Season 3

(Prime)

In season 3 episode 1, Hughie (Jack Quaid) is working for Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) as a liaison for her Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs when he finds out that Neuman is actually a supe herself, and the one exploding people’s heads. He traces her past to Red River, an orphanage for supes who’ve killed their parents, and there discovers that Neuman’s real name is Nadia, and she’s the secretly adopted daughter of Vought CEO Stan Edgar.

Meanwhile, Stan is busy trying to rehabilitate the image of The Seven by appointing Starlight as a co-captain alongside Homelander. He also asks Neuman to get her Bureau to slap some fines on Vought to show that Homelander can’t get away with whatever he wants.

However, Nueman and Homelander execute a coup. In a press conference, Neuman brings corruption charges against Stan Edgar, with Homelander as the whistleblower. She has secretly made a deal with Homelander, who gives her Compound V, which she then uses on her daughter.

Homelander, is of course, ecstatic that Stan Edgar has been compelled to take a leave of absence. But not before Edgar leaves him with a parting thought: With both Stillwell and Edgar gone, who’s going to cover for Homelander now? We see the fallout from this in the rest of season 3 and now in season 4, where Homelander is increasingly losing his mind and struggling to keep up his front of being America’s savior and hero.

Will we see Stan Edgar in The Boys seasons 4 and 5?

After committing a plethora of crimes against Vought, Stan Edgar has struck again. Classified documents containing proprietary trade secrets were found casually lying around his vacation home, under a Singer/Neuman campaign ad. That orange jumpsuit will look great on you, Stan! pic.twitter.com/paP5oVx6lC — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) February 1, 2023

In true The Boys style of parodying real-world political events, last year, the Vought International X account tweeted a clipping of news that classified documents were found at Stan Edgar’s home, mirroring what happened with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

We can assume that Stan Edgar might reappear this season or in the final season in some capacity, perhaps to check on his daughter’s power or to bring down Homelander.

He’s sure to look cool and say some fantastic lines while doing it!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy