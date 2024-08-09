‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Is Missing One Major Character

The Umbrella Academy season 4 has arrived on Netflix. As viewers work their way through the season, though, they’ll likely be perplexed by how the show handles Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez).

Sloane made her debut in season 3 when the Hargreeves siblings returned home from the 1960s to find the present-day timeline had changed drastically. In the new timeline, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) established the Sparrow Academy instead of the Umbrella Academy. Aside from an alternate version of Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min), the Sparrows comprised an entirely different team of superpowered individuals. One of the Sparrows was Sloane, who had the ability to manipulate gravity.

While most of the Sparrows were hardened and grittier versions of the Umbrella Academy, Sloane was kind and perky. She quickly falls for the sheepish and endearing Luther Hargreeves (Tom Hopper), and the pair makes quite a cute couple, although many viewers have pondered why Luther only ever falls in love with his sisters. Despite dealing with the approaching apocalypse, Luther and Sloane get married. As a result, many were expecting her to also be a big part of The Umbrella Academy season 4.

Where is Sloane in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Viewers starting The Umbrella Academy season 4 will likely notice Sloane is not present as they catch up with the Hargreeves after a significant time jump. Part of the reason for her absence is what happened in the season 3 finale. In the finale, Sir Reginald finds a way to reset the timeline, creating a new reality where his wife, Abigail Hargreeves (Liisa Repo-Martell), is alive, and they are the elites of society. The timeline boasts significant disparities from the original timeline, including all of the Hargreeves siblings losing their powers.

Another major change Luther immediately noticed was that Sloane was gone. He frantically searches for her, even threatening Five (Aidan Gallagher) to try to get him to help. However, none of them have any idea where she might be. Hence, one of the final scenes sees Luther taking off alone to find Sloane. Meanwhile, The Umbrella Academy season 4 starts six years after the events of the season 3 finale. Viewers see Luther has found work as a stripper in the past six years and is noticeably alone, despite several of his siblings finding partners. It’s not hard to put it together that he did not find Sloane as he intended.

However, viewers may be surprised that Sloane never shows up as the show continues. Aside from a few mentions, she plays no role in season 4. Given that she and Luther were married, many expected Sloane to reappear. Sadly, her absence likely means she simply doesn’t exist in the new timeline. In fact, none of the Sparrows appear to have been carried over into the new timeline, aside from Ben. Given that Ben was alive in other timelines as part of the Umbrella Academy, it’s understandable he made it to the new timeline while the other Sparrows did not.

Still, one can only assume the reason for Sloane’s absence because it’s never wholly explained. All that is known is that she didn’t enter the new timeline. It’s possible the true reason for her absence is that she simply could not fit into The Umbrella Academy‘s shortened six-episode final season. Whatever the reason, her fate remains one of the unresolved plot points of the series.

