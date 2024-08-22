Bill Clinton aged and Trump fans are being weird about it

Entering into Day 4 of the DNC, Republicans are desperate to find anything at all to criticize and mock. It seems the best they could come up with on Wednesday night was to make fun of former president Bill Clinton for … aging?

Clinton gave a speech on night three of the DNC (his wife Hillary Clinton spoke on the first night) to share his support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in their campaign. But given the online chatter, you’d think that he was running for president.

Clinton, who recently turned 78 years old, made fun of his age a lot in his speech and made a comment that he wasn’t sure how many more DNC events he’d be able to attend. Just a reminder, they are every four years and so at the next DNC, Clinton will be 82 years old. Personally, I think he was just pointing out that he’s not the same young politician he was when he started going to these conventions back in 1972.

Bill Clinton's full DNC speech. "We need Kamala Harris, the President of Joy, to lead us." pic.twitter.com/lEG2n1Evni — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) August 22, 2024

“I want to say this from the bottom of my heart, I have no idea how many more of these I’ll be able to come to. I started in ’76 and I’ve been [to] every one since—no, ’72. Lord, I’m getting old,” he said “Let’s cut to the chase, I am too old to gild the lily. Two days ago, I turned 78, the oldest man in my family for four generations.”

He even poked fun at the fact that he is, technically, younger than Donald Trump (by two months but still). “And the only personal vanity I want to assert is I’m still younger than Donald Trump,” Clinton said. His voice was a bit raspy as he spoke, as you might expect from a 78-year-old man, but for whatever reason, no one on the right is being normal about it.

The worst kind of people are commenting on it

Clinton’s speech had the worst people online talking about the former president and his age. One MAGA person wrote “Bill Clinton speaking at the DNC, poor thing, he can barely speak &he looks so old. Then he states he is younger than Donald Trump. Shocked the hell out of me. Trump is on the campaign trial [sic] every day doing rallies, interviews and pressers. Kamala Harris is nowhere to be found!”

Kamala Harris was literally at a well-publicized, massive rally in Wisconsin earlier this week. There, we found her!

Bill Clinton speaking at the DNC, poor thing, he can barely speak &he looks so old. Then he states he is younger than Donald Trump. Shocked the hell out of me. Trump is on the campaign trial every day doing rallies, interviews and pressers. Kamala Harris is nowhere to be found! — The Formidable ☀️Floridian (@FLgirlalwaysUSA) August 22, 2024

One Trump fan even said disparagingly of Clinton that they “remember him in the 90s.” Oh, you do? Are you aware that the 90s were roughly 30 years ago? I was born in 1991. I can promise you that I do not look the same as I did in the 90s.

This is all just grasping at straws. These Trump supporters cannot say the same thing about Harris or Tim Walz and Joe Biden dropped out of the race, so now they are attacking a man who is not running for president. Raspy voices happen. Trust me, I know what having a raspy voice is like. It’s fine, Clinton is just aging like a normal man.

