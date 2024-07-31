We’re All Chinese Gymnast Zhang Yihan Fangirling Over Simone Biles

It’s hard to fathom but Simone Biles has been the GOAT for so long that she’s now competing against athletes who grew up watching (and idolizing) her. Biles’ first Olympics was eight years ago, which is a lifetime in gymnastics. (She’s the only returning American athlete from that game.)

So it’s hard to blame Chinese gymnast Zhang Yihan for fangirling out over the inarguable best artistic gymnast of all time, which is what she did during the Women’s Qualifying event in the Olympics the other day, while both teams competed to qualify for the women’s team final. Honestly, I’m surprised more gymnasts weren’t caught doing it.

Yihan, who is 16, more than likely grew up watching Biles, and would have been 8 during Rio, where Biles won multiple gold medals. I think about Biles’ Rio floor routine all the time because she does this amazing flip/roll from the ground to standing, utilizing the top of her feet, and I don’t know if it’s technically hard (for her, I mean, it is definitely impossible for me) I just know it’s the coolest thing I’ve seen in gymnastics. Here it is, because we all need to watch (or rewatch) it. I teed it up at to moment it happens:

That’s unreal! Biles can move her body in ways I didn’t know were possible.

If I, someone who is terrified of the sport of incredibly dangerous sport of gymnastics, am still geeking out over Biles’ routine from eight years ago, imagine how someone who actually knows the intricacies of the sport, and competes in it feels about her. Well, you don’t have to imagine it because Yihan was caught on camera showing the world, riveted to what she was seeing, clearly in awe during Biles’ floor routine. Olympic stars, they’re just like us!

Unfortunately, the videos have been taken down on socials, so you can’t see for yourself, but this video is still available:

Qiu Qiyuan: We can wear our clothes now

Zhang Yihan: NO!! I want to take a picture with simone pic.twitter.com/cGTotcBKKA — nicole (@lsjricna) July 28, 2024

In it, Yihan is told she can put on her jacket by her teammate, and Yihan tells her, “I can’t, I have to get a photo with Simone Biles.” Honestly, same. How could you even be mad at her? This is the opportunity to meet her idol, and the best in the field. You gotta shoot your shot, always!

Think about it for a second, this is an elite athlete who knows how to have their head in the game, and is completely starstruck by their competitor. This is how important, and dominant, Biles is in the sport. You love to see it.

Unfortunately, no word if Yihan got her selfie with Biles, but something tells me if she was able to make it to the Olympics, she probably has the grit and determination to find a way to get that selfie.

