comScore This Pedro Pascal Hashtag Is So Wholesome

#WeLovePedroPascal Is Trending and It’s the Wholesome Energy We Need

By Rachel LeishmanMar 2nd, 2021, 5:13 pm

Pedro Pascal at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Twitter is sharing the love for The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, and it’s a beautiful and wholesome time to be online and be his fan. When it comes to fan culture online, we love to support our favorite stars and share why they are our favorites. With Pedro Pascal, a lot of that love comes from his support of important issues, his willingness to engage with his fanbase, and the work that he very clearly pours himself into.

I know that I, personally, have turned to a lot of Pedro Pascal properties during the pandemic and have found solace in his work and his ability to bring characters to life that makes me crave more. (I even started a podcast to honor the work of Pedro Pascal because that’s how much his filmography has been helping me cope.)

The #WeLovePedroPascal hashtag is filled with fans sharing their favorite stories about Pedro Pascal or their love for his characters, and it is truly a wonderful day to be online. Sometimes Twitter (and social media in general) can be hard to swallow. There’s so much negativity in the world, but much like Pedro Pascal himself, the hashtag is just trying to bring some joy to not only Pedro Pascal but his fanbase, as well.

We love seeing his work and the celebration of his characters, and getting to share that with other fans while celebrating Pascal himself is what makes online fandoms so special.

The love today (that’s still going strong on Twitter) was a lot of people sharing their favorite past tweets of Pedro Pascal’s or fancams of their favorite characters and more. (If anyone wants to send me Javier Peña fancams, I am here and waiting.)

To be quite honest, it’s the kind of wholesome and pure energy I think we all need right now. The #WeLovePedroPascal trend is just filled with love and appreciation for Pedro Pascal as an actor and public figure who uses his platform to share love and support, and it’s beautiful to see!

(image: Frazer Harrison/Getty)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.