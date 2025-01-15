Well, it looks like the sequel to ‘The Goonies’ is happening…

If we’re going on another journey with One-Eyed Willy, at least it is potentially with the same man who brought it to us in the first place. It seems as if The Goonies 2 is moving forward with Warner Bros. and with Chris Columbus potentially returning.

This year, The Goonies turns 40 years old and it is still a beloved classic. A story of young friends who are trying to find the treasure of a pirate named One-Eyed Willy to try and save their homes. It was a story of friendship, whimsy, and one that has stood the test of time. I was not born until years later and it was still a staple of my childhood and that tradition lives on to this day.

Now, it seems as if Columbus may be coming back to write a sequel to the film. On the one hand, I do not want anyone touching The Goonies. On the other hand, I love the idea of returning with our favorite cast. According to a report from Deadline, Warner Bros. is looking at having Columbus do treatments for a new Gremlins movie as well as The Goonies sequel.

That’s all the information we currently have. There is no news as to whether or not the cast will return for another film. The original cast, included Sean Austin, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, Martha Plimpton, and Kerri Green.

You might be thinking that we don’t need another look into the film, especially since Richard Donner is no longer here to direct it. But I do think there could be a great story to be told in the modern world set in Astoria, Oregon.

Do we need a sequel to The Goonies?

I am someone who has a deep love of this film. My best friend and I still have a connection to it. And so the only way I would want to revisit it would be with the original cast and Columbus in toe. We obviously won’t have the Donner feel to whatever it ends up being but I do think that Warner Bros. is making all the right moves with a sequel.

Sure, a fan of the film could tell a Goonies inspired story. We just saw Christopher Ford and Jon Watts do it with Skeleton Crew. But I think if we’re going back to Oregon with Mikey and his friends, that getting as many original cast members and people involved with the film is the best way to go about it.

I’m interested to see what story would take over this film. Yes, developers are still a problem but there is only one One-Eyed Willy treasure to find. And so whatever Warner Bros. has planned for this, I do like the idea of having Columbus pen the next adventure for my Goonies. Because, we all know: Goonies never say die.

