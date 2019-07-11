Well Actually Episode 3: Charlie’s Angels Reboot, Louis C.K., and Autograph Hounds

We were off for the 4th of July week, but Well Actually is back talking about autograph hounds, Louis C.K’s inability to just go away, and the return of One Day at a Time. In our main segment, we discuss the Charlie’s Angels reboot and our meh reaction to the film despite it being something that should be really engaging.

We’ll be back next week and we will be working on doing a Q&A, so if you have any questions for us about our thoughts on anything let us know down below. Stay shiny!

