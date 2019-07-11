comScore
The Mary Sue

Well Actually Episode 3: Charlie’s Angels Reboot, Louis C.K., and Autograph Hounds

by | 12:00 pm, July 11th, 2019

We were off for the 4th of July week, but Well Actually is back talking about autograph hounds, Louis C.K’s inability to just go away, and the return of One Day at a Time. In our main segment, we discuss the Charlie’s Angels reboot and our meh reaction to the film despite it being something that should be really engaging.

We’ll be back next week and we will be working on doing a Q&A, so if you have any questions for us about our thoughts on anything let us know down below. Stay shiny!

(image: screengrab)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop