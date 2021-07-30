WeekOfMilesMorales Celebrates 10 Years of Miles Morales’ Spider-Man With Stunning Artwork

A decade ago next week, Marvel introduced beloved icon and GOAT Miles Morales to the world in Ultimate Fallout #4. Ahead of the character’s 10th Anniversary, Marvel announced the August 4 release of Miles Morales: Marvel Tales #1. The comic will include the debut scene from Ultimate Fallout #4 and the first five issues of Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man (2011). The publisher also had artist Chase Conley create a 10th Anniversary redesign of Miles’ Spider-Man suit.

While this is exciting, we all are not that patient. In the meantime, Miles is getting the week-long treatment he deserves via #WeekOfMilesMorales, thanks to Twitter blog account @WeekofMiles. Back in May, the blog announced a seven-day celebration from June 28 to August 4. They also followed up with prompts for each day and a Carrd with full details.

Welcome to the official prompt list announcement for the #10YearsOfMilesMorales event! pic.twitter.com/cXK4vzeSAs — Miles Morales Week 2021! (@weekofmiles) May 29, 2021

“Anything will be accepted. Fanart, fanfiction, playlists, analysis, podcasts, video edits, cosplays, etc. Even just posting comic panels and talking about why you like them is allowed. The only limit is your imagination and how you chose to interpret the word of the day,” wrote @WeekofMiles.

I reached out to @WeekofMiles (whose regular fan account it @gwenstacying), and she said the idea came to her when she noticed Marvel not doing anything big for Miles outside of the reprint: “Miles has had such a huge impact on the world since his debut and I thought it was unfair how little they were spotlighting him for his big day. Since the blog’s creation they have announced more like the upcoming variant covers series but I still think we can go even farther.”

The week kicked off June 18 with the prompt “Expectations,” and fans started flooding Twitter with submissions.

Day 1: Expectations

super excited to keep up with the prompts for #10yearsofMilesMorales !!! pic.twitter.com/K9I5x3kzVD — ☆🎨Patroclus🎨☆ (@TheaTh3Creator) July 28, 2021

Since we are celebrating #10yearsofMilesMorales, I approached the prompts just like Miles would: by writing. More specifically, haiku! Day 1: Expectations birds yearning to fly,

but expectations keep them

caged, as time flies by pic.twitter.com/fpnpLeXqdf — Javi rereads MM for a better future⚡️ (@ErgonomicPanic) July 28, 2021

The reach of this celebration extended beyond the loose prompt boundaries as artists are sharing recent and past work of Miles, too!

In celebration of #10yearsofMilesMorales here’s every Miles drawing I’ve done so far! 🔴🕷⚫ pic.twitter.com/tL69siJCdv — ✨SHΛMΛR™✨ MILES WEEK (@shamartTM) July 28, 2021

He got me back into comics and cosplay and I will be forever thankful for that ♥️ #10YearsOfMilesMorales pic.twitter.com/BOVfidGJ3W — ✨ S U G O I ✨ (@sydsugoicosplay) July 29, 2021

Happy #10YearsOfMilesMorales! One of, if not THE, best legacy character in comics, here’s to many more! pic.twitter.com/3BQexZlfGI — Scrillrock’s Artsy Bits (@ScrillrockArt) July 29, 2021

Zoom in, and you will see the number 42 throughout the background. In the comics, that number is referenced everywhere. It is an homage to legendary baseball star Jackie Robinson’s jersey.

Comic artists who have worked on Miles Morales like Demetrius Dawkins, a.k.a. Meech, have joined in.

Some are using this moment to demand a trailer from Sony Pictures for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, which is set to come out next summer.

its #10yearsofMilesMorales so can i PLEASE get a spiderverse 2 trailer like PLEASEEEEEE @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/H8sEY4iUb0 — & when on HASEULisland…! (@frenzoden) July 28, 2021

“From this celebration, I really hope it puts into perspective for people just how important Miles Morales is,” @WeekofMiles told me.

I’ve been following this character since he debuted, I even have a newspaper article about Miles saved from the day before his first appearance hit stands. When he was created no one expected anything out of him, he was seen as just a new alternate universe character that would be forgotten in a few years. Even his own creator remarked in a letter that [Miles] “should not have worked.” Now look at him, he’s one of the most recognizable superheroes in the world, a household name, has his own video game, and is the lead of an Academy Award winning movie. I think Miles Morales is one of the most important and influential superheroes created in our time and his dedicated fanbase is proof of that. I want everybody to see how many lives he’s touched for the better.

Cheers to that.

