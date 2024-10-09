‘We will be seated’: Christopher Nolan is working on his next picture

Christopher Nolan is my favorite director. So when news comes out about Nolan directing a new film, I cannot help myself. I’m taken over with excitement. That’s what happened when the 2026 line-up for Universal came out and revealed that we’d have a new Nolan movie sooner rather than later.

After his success with his film Oppenheimer, the Oscar-winning director has plans to write a “secret event” film and he is rumored to be working with Matt Damon again. Nolan loves to return to actors he has worked with in the past and Damon starred as General Leslie Groves in the film. We don’t know much else about his next film, just that it is coming out in the summer of 2026.

Many online were celebrating the news. Brandon Davis wrote “we will be seated” and that’s all we need to say about it.

we will be seated https://t.co/2bpln4POKc — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 8, 2024

Someone else pointed out that The Batman II and Nolan’s new film will both be out in the same year. As someone who loves his Batman trilogy very dearly as well as Matt Reeves’ take on Gotham, this is very specifically exciting to me.

We're getting The Batman Part II and a new Christopher Nolan film in the same year pic.twitter.com/drdNDQY7gP — Barto (@bartonovopolis) October 9, 2024

What’s exciting about the summer from Universal is that 2026 also includes a new film from Steven Spielberg as well. One user wrote “melting at the idea of new blockbusters by Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan two months apart in summer 2026, going to be the summer of the decade.”

I am a self-appointed Nolan bro. After all, I do think it is silly that we gender fans of Nolan’s work but since many believe only men love Christopher Nolan’s filmography, I’m leaning into the title. It has meant that seeing him shine in his Oppenheimer glory delights me.

Nolan is one of our best

(Universal Pictures)

I, like many others, fell in love with Christopher Nolan movies as a teenager. From The Dark Knight trilogy to our collective obsession with Inception, his work captivates us and makes us question everything. It all started with a deep love for The Prestige and I have since watched every movie that Nolan has written and directed.

What I will say about his work is that every movie has something to offer its audience. Even when he is telling a straight-forward story, you’re still on edge. Dunkirk doesn’t have the twists and turns of Interstellar but it still kept us hooked. Oppenheimer‘s epic scale earned Nolan his first Oscar wins. He is a master of storytelling and it shows with his success.

Every time Nolan puts out a movie, I am left satisfied. There really isn’t a Nolan movie I don’t love watching. Even Following, his first film, has something for the audience to unpack. It is technically his weakest film and it is his first, proving that he just continues to get better and better. Which is why I am so excited for this new film to come out.

We don’t know anything about it really and I don’t need to know anything. I trust Nolan to deliver.

