In roughly 36 hours, a potentially catastrophic storm—making weather forecasters emotional in considering the probable death and destruction—threatens to wreck Florida’s Gulf Coast, which is still reeling from a previous storm. One would think, “All hands on deck.” But that’s not at all what Governor Ron DeSantis is thinking

No, he’s apparently pouting like a huffy, petulant child with his arms folded up and stomping his feet in his lifted shoes.

An NBC exclusive report indicates DeSantis, according to an aide, repeatedly refused to take calls from Vice President Kamala Harris regarding storm recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene and preparations for Milton’s impending landfall. “Kamala was trying to reach out, and we didn’t answer,” the DeSantis aide told the network.

Kamala Harris: Playing political games at this moment…It's utterly irresponsible and it is selfish and it is about political gamesmanship instead of doing the job that you took an oath to do pic.twitter.com/lySDD98xO9 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2024

President Joe Biden ultimately called both DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. But DeSantis’ behavior has been par for the course. He did not join Biden when the president visited to view the recovery effort, electing to put on his own shindig four hours away.

“We invited the governor, right, to come and survey the damage areas with the president – obviously, we were in Florida, we invited the governor of Florida to come, it was his decision not, to not attend or not be there with the president,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. “The president has reached out around Hurricane Helene. He reached out. It is up to the governor; it is really up to the governor.”

Gov. DeSantis: Everything we have asked for from President Biden for disaster relief he has approved pic.twitter.com/aTTLJP3HFF — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 7, 2024

The facts are stark: Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified into a monster Category 5 storm with winds reaching 175 mph. Forecasters warn it could be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida when it makes landfall late Wednesday. Storm surges of up to 15 feet are expected near Tampa Bay, prompting widespread mandatory evacuations. Many, fortunately, appear to already be taking heed to the information and leaving on their own volition.

However, many vulnerable people will be financially or physically unable to leave the area. Yet instead of putting these lives ahead of politics and coordinating closely with the White House, DeSantis viewed the reach-out as “political.” There’s an even uglier undercurrent to DeSantis’ actions. His refusal to engage with Harris suggests a deep-seated discomfort with taking direction from a woman, particularly a Black woman in a position of authority. The prospect of Harris potentially becoming president seems to threaten DeSantis’ (and his constituents’) worldview of who should be giving orders to whom.

This reality is on top of the like-minded people who believe that the government made or is manipulating the storms. Former president Donald Trump has been doing his part by lying about the federal response to Hurricane Helene.

You cannot make this shit up. Every fucking day Trump is making America dumber. With Hurricane Milton barreling toward Florida, to appease the loathsome piece of shit, Governor Ron DeSantis refused to take a phone call from Vice President Kamala Harris. But it's not a cult. ?? pic.twitter.com/tu64cS6VLe — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 7, 2024

The governor’s excuses ring hollow. Asserting she “has no role in this process” is patently false, as the Vice President has always played an essential function in disaster response. DeSantis’ statement that Harris is “being selfish by trying to blunder into this” is projection at its finest.

8PM EDT: This is nothing short of astronomical. I am at a loss for words to meteorologically describe you the storms small eye and intensity. 897mb pressure with 180 MPH max sustained winds and gusts 200+ MPH. This is now the 4th strongest hurricane ever recorded by pressure on… pic.twitter.com/QFdqFYFI7o — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) October 8, 2024

Florida’s safety depends on robust coordination between state and federal authorities, regardless of who’s “in charge.” The governor’s constituents are counting on him to be the adult in the room. So far, he’s failing that test miserably.

