“We need to rebuild the system:” Bernie Sanders Acknowledges the Growing Resentment Against the Government

Senator Bernie Sanders hadn’t been pulling punches against his own political party after the 2024 presidential election’s outcome. The Vermont senator believes that the Democratic Party has been ignoring a glaring reality for many working-class Americans.

Streamer Hasan Piker interviewed Sanders on Twitch. Piker put forward that the erosion of government safety nets, increasing deregulation, and privatization have led people to resent the government. Then, the streamer asked if Sanders agreed with this sentiment. Without hesitation, Sanders agreed.

Join me NOW on Twitch where I will be discussing the need for a Green New Deal, the rise of oligarchy and the future of the progressive movement with @hasanthehun. https://t.co/VWVuyoFD7l — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 14, 2025

Sanders explained the situation from an average American’s perspective. Wages have stagnated. The youth who have college degrees are drowning in debt. Moreover, health insurance is no longer a guarantee. It no longer matters that they’re moving to a more authoritarian society orchestrated by Trump, because democracy is failing these people. Sanders boldly stated, “Our job is to acknowledge what Democrats don’t. The system is broken. We need to rebuild the system.”

A party that left the working class behind

Piker followed up, “Do you feel like this was a crisis in communication for the Democratic Party in the past election cycle that led to the defeat of Kamala Harris?” Sanders shook his head. “No, I don’t. I don’t think it’s a question of communication. I think it’s what the Democrats stand for.” For Sanders, this wasn’t just a question of bad marketing or inconsistent messaging.

Sanders then followed up, “Does the Democratic leadership believe that the current system is broken? You tell me. Have you heard that?” This wasn’t just a question of bad marketing or inconsistent messaging. It was a matter of addressing problems that affected Americans across political lines. The senator’s disappointment comes as no surprise. Late in 2024, he had accused the Democratic Party of “abandoning the working class.”

This doesn’t mean all is doomed. Sanders thinks that drastic policy changes can restore the people’s faith in the Democratic Party. It isn’t too late to consider socialized healthcare and address issues that affect the working class. It’s all about willingness, and unfortunately, Sanders predicts that the Democratic Party hasn’t quite caught on.

