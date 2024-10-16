It should be common sense never to park on wheelchair ramps. That doesn’t seem to be the case for this Chevrolet Silverado owner, who thoughtlessly jammed their pickup truck in between a wheelchair ramp.

TikTok user @thisisharlie shared her experience with the inconsiderate driver. Harlie, a wheelchair user, was blocked access from her car because the pickup truck was blocking her door. Aside from the sign on the floor, there was also an orange cone, which indicated that the spot wasn’t a parking space. It’s not an honest mistake from the driver—it was a blatant disregard of parking rules.

The truck blocked not just one, but two wheelchair users from accessing their cars. Harlie called the cops, but the truck wasn’t towed. Unfortunately, the driver was merely issued a ticket. Meanwhile, Harlie struggled to get in her car. She had to put her wheelchair in her trunk. This became a problem for her later on, since she needed her wheelchair to get out of her own car.

@thisisharlie To the lady working in the garage that helped me with my chair, you are a queen and I hope you hit every green light on the way home ? #wheelchairlife #wheelchairuser #parkingticket ♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman

It doesn’t take effort to be considerate of others

Social media users were infuriated. One wrote, “Tow truck driver here. We live for this moment.” A ticket was a slap on the wrist compared to the inconvenience the driver caused. Others on Twitter thought that taking out the truck’s tires or slashing them would’ve been justified. Violence isn’t the solution, but people have the right to be upset about an inconsiderate driver.

Tow truck driver here. We live for this moment. — Not a cat (@TommyApples80) October 16, 2024

The towing suggestion is also not legal in most cases, but definitely a tempting one. Abuse of accessible parking spaces and wheelchair ramps is common. Several drivers reported not knowing that the striped lines beside accessible parking spaces have a specific purpose.

