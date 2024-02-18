We Didn’t Have ‘Repo Man 2: The Wages of Beer’ on Any Year’s Bingo Card, and Yet…

It’s happening. Somehow, some way, it’s officially happening.

Alex Cox’s 1984 cult classic sci-fi horror film Repo Man is getting a sequel, titled Repo Man 2: The Wages of Beer. The prospect of a direct sequel is equal parts frightening, intriguing, and uncannily refreshing in a way that only Repo Man could be.

Per Variety, Repo Man mastermind Alex Cox will pen and helm the sequel, which will star Kiowa Gordon (The Twilight Saga) as Otto, replacing Emilio Estevez from the original film. The Wages of Beer will pick up almost immediately where Repo Man left off, when Otto flew off into outer space in the year 1984. When he comes back down to Earth he finds himself in 2024, despite only aging an hour and a half.

The Repo Man 2 brain trust, both old and new, has stated they plan on “deliver[ing] an enthralling mix of punk energy, existential comedy, and unconventional storytelling, navigating the absurd and chaotic world of repo men into a new age of nuclear brinkmanship and driverless cars.”

A product of its time that also leaned heavily on it, Repo Man finding a new playground in the present day is intriguing. Cox will bring many more years of experience to the sequel, which is bound to be an evocative recipe whether it ultimately works or not. The original film targeted Reaganism, and there’s no telling what perverted glee it will take in going toe-to-toe with our present-day politics. After all, the densely politicized, late-post-capitalist tech guru meme hell we inhabit only gets weirder with every passing day.

