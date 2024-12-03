‘We are wurriers. Soldeirs. Peytriats’: TikTok influencer hilariously trolls the most cringe MAGA influencers

A social media influencer who goes by Nurse Tough Love on TikTok hilariously trolls and exposes the most cringe-worthy MAGA influencers on the platform.

Those unversed in the world of TikTok probably thought the MAGA “influencers” on there couldn’t possibly be worse than the right-wing pundits, influencers, and alleged podcast hosts we’re all familiar with, like Ben Shapiro, Matt Walsh, Charlie Kirk, etc. As cringe-inducing as their constant self-owns and bizarre antics like stalking the DNC or burning Barbie dolls are, it gets worse. If you end up on the wrong side of TikTok, you’ll be introduced to a new brand of MAGA influencers. These predominantly female users are desperate to prove that MAGA women are tough and scary. As a result, they do terrible lip-syncing videos with fans blowing their hair around for dramatic effect, utilize black-and-white filters, pair their videos with horror movie sounds, and make bizarre facial expressions up close in the camera because they think it makes them look cool and will scare all the liberal women.

One influencer even embraced the fact that users nicknamed her “lip curl girl” and changed her username to @therealmagalipcurlgirl after she went viral for lip-syncing and snarling to “Last Resort” because, as she wrote in the video, “Blue are suffocating.” She earned comparisons to another influencer dubbed Small Town Girl, who very confidently posted a video lip-syncing to Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” and wrote, “If this song offends you, YOUR THE PROBLEM.” They’re not too different from @heartofhoye (a.k.a. Outdated Bob Mom), a MAGA woman who frequently posts videos with a black-and-white filter and threatens liberal women with her captions and facial expressions.

@hiiii_emma @heartofhoye girl chill. You keep making videos like this and a three letter agency is gonna wind up at your door for domestic T ??? ♬ original sound – hiiii_emma

Fortunately, Nurse Tough Love decided to show these MAGA influencers how they really look, and the result is hilarious.

Nurse Tough Love brilliantly parodies MAGA influencers

Nurse Tough Love is an RN and an “advocate for humanity.” She boasts over 400k followers on TikTok and has thrilled followers with her “MAGA alter ego.” On November 23, she went viral for her first MAGA parody, which actually concerned some viewers who didn’t realize it was satire. In the video, she uses a filter for dramatic flair while leaning close to the camera. To the backdrop of “A Storm Is Coming,” she snarls at the camera with her eyes bulging. In captions, she writes, “We may have won … But it ain’t over yet … Let’s take away all their public restroom privileges. Make them s**t their fancy a** pants. A literal s**t storm is a comin’.”

While many caught on that she was parodying Lip Curl Girl and Outdated Bob Mom, the funniest thing about the video was that it was not even an exaggeration of MAGA content. User Sethstowe24 commented, “The way I didn’t know if this was actually MAGA or Making fun of them,” while Trae Dorn Writer/Witch/Weird wrote, “Scared me for a second. It’s hard to parody people who are that ridiculous.” However, there were signs that it wasn’t actual MAGA since it had correct spelling and the facial movements were on time to the beat drop. It wasn’t long before Nurse Tough Love made a second video with even more accuracy.

In another video, she wears a hat that reads “TRAMP ” and does her threatening facial features in time to an eery sound. She writes, “They think we are ignarant. Like there the smarist people out their. So now is the thyme to show them who we relly are. We are wurriers. Soldeirs. Peytriats. Don’t cum for us.”

Everything, from the misspelled words to the facial contortions to the misguided belief that they are tough “wurriers,” was on point. Once again, users praised the hilarious video, noting that the “aggressive confusion” and “spelling” were “too real.” Users said it was so accurate that it was hard to detect satire.

In the newest hilarious video, she calls all her “paytriats” to gloat that they won even though “thay thot we woodn’t win.” She also drops their secret: “We cheeted.”

In other videos of her MAGA alter ego, Nurse Tough Love had to include a disclaimer that it was satire as she parodied MAGA women pretending not to judge others based on who they voted for or complaining about being uninvited to Thanksgiving.

If any more MAGA influencers want to build their platforms off of threatening liberal women, hyping themselves up as tough, snarling for joy because “blue are suffocating,” and getting mad that people don’t like the same songs they like, they better watch out, or they could be the subject of Nurse Tough Love’s next parody.

