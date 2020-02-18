Elizabeth Warren Illustrates Why Mike Bloomberg Should Be Freaking Terrified of Her

Michael Bloomberg will appear on the debate stage Wednesday night in Las Vegas. This is the first Democratic debate he’s qualified for, but thanks to the Democratic National Committee’s sudden change of rules, he’ll finally be forced to put words to his campaign, not just unlimited cash.

I’m curious to see how Bloomberg will change the dynamic we’ve seen on these stages so far, for exactly the reason Elizabeth Warren laid out on Twitter:

It’s a shame Mike Bloomberg can buy his way into the debate. But at least now primary voters curious about how each candidate will take on Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire. https://t.co/H02radEZcv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 18, 2020

“It’s a shame Mike Bloomberg can buy his way into the debate,” she wrote Tuesday afternoon. “But at least now primary voters curious about how each candidate will take on Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire.”

Bloomberg really is the closest thing Democrats have to Trump. Maybe that’s why some people seem to have decided he’s one of those “electable” candidates–sort of a “fight fire with fire” sort of thing. In reality, the similarities just mean he’s a wealthy bigot with a history of racism, sexism, and transphobia, who chose to align with their current political party out of opportunism, not ideology. (Trump was a Democrat for most of this century and Bloomberg ran for mayor as a Republican.)

The DNC’s decision to change their qualifying rules mid-primary season was totally unfair to a lot of other candidates–especially the POC running, all of whom have now exited the race–but at least we’ll get to see Warren and the other candidates pile on Bloomberg for two hours.

That debate is Wednesday, February 19th at 9pm EST on NBC.

