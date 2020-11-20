comScore

Voice Actor Kirby Morrow Has Passed Away at 47

By Princess WeekesNov 20th, 2020, 1:56 pm

Kirby Morrow, Miroku and Cyclops

Kirby Morrow, the voice actor behind multiple English anime dubs and Captain Dave Kleinman from Stargate Atlantis, has passed away at 47.

I grew up hearing Morrow as the voice of Scott Summers (a.k.a. Cyclops) in X-Men: Evolution and as the horny priest Miroku in Inuyasha. He was also Trowa Barton in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, and the second voice of Goku in the Ocean Production dub of Dragon Ball Z. He also reprised the Miroku role in the Funimation dub of Inuyasha’s sequel series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

The industry is deeply saddened by the loss of Morrow, and fans of his work have taken to the internet to remember his legacy. I hope his family feels some level of comfort at seeing how loved he was by so many people. He was so young and while there is no current cause of death listed, to lose anyone, especially during this time of the year and in a pandemic, is so horrific. Our thoughts go out to Morrow’s family and friends in this sad time.

