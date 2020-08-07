Anime Fans, It’s Time: Trailer For Inuyasha Sequel Series Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Is Here

Anime fans, it is time. Viz has released the new trailer for Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, the sequel series to the popular anime Inuyasha by Rumiko Takahashi. Along with the trailer we also got some new art and an official synopsis.

The anime stars Towa and Setsuna, the twin daughters of Sesshomaru who get separated in a forest fire. Towa ends up in modern times and is raised by Sota Higurashi, Kagome’s little brother. Ten years later, they are reunited, but Setsuna is a demon slayer with no memories of her sister. Joined by Moroha, Inuyasha and Kagome’s daughter, they set off on an adventure to regain their missing past.

As someone who was a fan of Inuyasha and especially the character of Sesshomaru, Inuyasha’s half-brother, the announcement of this series has been a lot of mixed emotions for me.

On the one hand, I feel like the series (which was already super long) ended in a strong way that gave most characters an excellent conclusion to their journies. Just like every other industry, grabbing onto nostalgia in anime is really the thing to do these days and this feels like a way to cash in on the popularity of the series with the second generation, like Baruto, the popular Naruto spin-off.

Yet I’m still excited— even though the trailer only left me with more questions.

Meet the cast of Yashahime! 🌸 Towa Higurashi will be voiced by Sara Matsumoto.

🌸 Setsuna will be voiced by Mikako Komatsu.

🌸 Moroha will be voiced by Azusa Tadokoro. Learn more about #Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: https://t.co/JZ3iN8rw17 pic.twitter.com/X5CicylNne — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 7, 2020

We see in the trailer that a demon named Root Head was slain by Inuyasha and his companions, but the demon (“a worthless piece of vermin”) managed to activate a portal in the Tree of Ages that sent one of Sesshomaru’s daughters, Towa, into the future to be raised by Kagome’s brother Sota. Setsuna, the other daughter of Sesshomaru, is wearing clothes that resemble the demon slayers, and she seems to have a better understanding of her demon powers than Towa. Moroha seems to have Kagome’s priestess abilities.

(Also, Kaede is alive and made it to a poster, but none for Kagome? What?)

As with all future generation stories, I’m just anxious about how the older characters will be depicted. We’ve had a lot of sequel series that make the parents negligent. There are some indicators that Inuyasha and Kagome are not going to be a part of their daughter’s life, and I find that—upsetting.

I do think the series should make space for Towa, Setsuna, and Moroha to be their own characters, but it is okay for them to have good relationships with their parents.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is going to premiere this October and hopefully by then we will find out who the hell the mother of Sesshomaru’s children is!

