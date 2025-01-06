Vin Diesel calling out to the Rock at the Golden Globes has us shook

The impossible happened: Vin Diesel addressed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Golden Globes. If you’re a fan of The Fast and the Furious franchise you know that this is a wild turn of events.

Diesel was there to present the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. While the award went to Wicked and that is beautiful, I am still stuck on Diesel taking to the presenting stage and instantly turning to the Rock. Now I had seen the Rock in the audience throughout the night, he was there to present with his Moana 2 co-star Auliʻi Cravalho earlier in the night. But I foolishly asked online whether or not the Rock would still be there when Diesel came out.

He was and instead of ignoring him, Diesel made a point to call out to the Rock before he even started talking about the nominees. Everyone in the audience was silent and I have to assume it is because they also were shocked by the turn of events.

Vin Diesel awkwardly saying "hey, Dwayne" to The Rock the second he approached the stage at the Golden Globes lol…………. pic.twitter.com/bOJQsMbJRZ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

While the two were filming The Fate of the Furious, rumors began to swirl that something was happening between them. Their feud got to he point where the Rock was no longer part of the franchise. Recently, he announced that he is rejoining the film franchise with the next installment but it still was a mystery as to where he stood with Diesel.

To be fair, Diesel saying “Hey Dwayne” didn’t give me a lot of confidence. If anything, it seemed like neither was really that happy to be seeing the other one in that moment. At the time of the Rock’s return announcement, he did say that they squashed their differences though. “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us,” Johnson posted on X. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.”

I’d argue that this “hey” moment is….telling me a different story.

