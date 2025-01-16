‘Us here in Oklahoma, we are not ok’: Oklahoma wants to incentivize marriages that are harder to leave with Covenant Marriage Act

Oklahoma has introduced a bill that would allow state residents to enter into covenant marriages, making it much harder to get a divorce. The bill would also incentivize this type of marriage by offering tax breaks to individuals in covenant marriages.

Republican Senator Dusty Deevers recently proposed Senate Bill 228, dubbed the Covenant Marriage Act. If passed, Oklahoma would become the fourth state in the U.S. to offer a distinct type of marriage known as a covenant marriage. Currently, these marriages are only offered in Arizona, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Covenant marriages are usually touted as a way to curb divorce rates and strengthen marriages. For conservatives, these marriages provide a route for taking away women’s right to a no-fault divorce. Recently, there has been a concerted effort from conservative lawmakers to get rid of no-fault divorce, which allows someone to get a divorce without having to prove their partner did something wrong. They’re especially interested in taking this option away from women because they think it makes divorce “too easy” and is unfair to men.

Now, Deevers is proposing a bill that would incentivize a covenant marriage for Oklahoma residents.

Sen. Dusty Deevers wants to incentivize residents to enter a covenant marriage

Deevers’ bill proposes allowing couples to opt into a covenant marriage, a “lifelong covenant made before God.” The only requirements for this type of marriage are to sign and file the “Declaration of Intent” and receive premarital counseling. Once in the covenant marriage, though, it will be exceedingly difficult to get out of because it takes away the option of no-fault divorce. The only way a divorce is granted is in instances of abandonment, abuse, or adultery. However, it won’t be enough for a partner to just allege abuse, abandonment, or adultery. They must demonstrate “by a preponderance of evidence” that their partner committed one of these acts.

The Act also constructs other obstacles to divorce, such as requiring marital counseling before a spouse can file for divorce. Interestingly, the bill doesn’t require marital counseling with a licensed professional, like a therapist. Instead, it suggests counseling can be provided by a “minister, clergy member, or counselor.” Meanwhile, although one isn’t required to enter a covenant marriage, Deevers included an element that would push couples toward this option. Section 6 of the bill stipulates that for the 2025 tax year and beyond, those in a covenant marriage can receive a tax credit. They can receive one credit of $2,5000 if filing married filing jointly or $1,250.00 each for filing married filing separately.

TikToker Ashley Flowers gave a rundown on the Covenant Marriage Act and also mentioned Deevers’ other proposed bill, Senate Bill 328, which will provide tax benefits to couples with biological children conceived in marriage while excluding stepparents and adoptees and lowering the benefits for children conceived in wedlock. In the comments on Flowers’ video, users expressed dismay at the far-right direction Oklahoma is going. They commented things like, “Us here in Oklahoma, we are not okay,” and “I’m in Oklahoma. It’s absolutely nuts here.”

Between Senate Bills 228 and 328, Oklahoma is clearly seeking to positively reinforce a single type of marriage and lifestyle, which puts it in some ethically gray territory. Not only does the bill suggest that people who live a certain way are “better” and more deserving of a tax break, but the incentivization of covenant marriage feels especially sneaky. It creates an easy opportunity for partners, parents, and church officials to pressure couples into a covenant marriage. Imagine an 18-year-old who isn’t old enough to even entirely understand the language of a Senate bill being told, “Hey, if you do a covenant marriage, you’ll get a tax break.” How are they supposed to know what they’re getting into? Even if one knows what they’re getting into, many people are naive. They can’t comprehend being in a loveless, abusive, or toxic relationship until it happens to them. Then, what? Who’s to say that they’ll be believed or permitted to leave?

It remains to be seen if these bills will pass, but positively reinforcing and incentivizing one way of marrying and parenting is a slippery slope to go down.

