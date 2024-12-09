The United Nations has failed Palestine

The United Nations (UN) is a strong intellectual pool in International Politics; however, its leverage for change is waning, particularly in the Israel/Palestine ‘conflict.’

Initially, the UN was developed as a safeguard after WWII to prevent atrocities like the Jewish Holocaust, hold governments accountable, and provide space for world leaders to collaborate on humanitarian solutions. The UN has made significant strides in achieving “peace on earth.” Yet, they are not without blindspots, backdoor policies, and undiplomatic interference.

The top of the UN power pyramid is the World Security Council (WSC), a formation of the most influential countries with moral superiority, i.e., the “Allied Forces” of WWII: United Kingdom, United States, Soviet Union, France, and China, who defeated the “Axis of Evil”: Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy, and The Empire of Japan in 1946.

Today, the WSC consists of five fixed nations: China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with a rotation of additional members elected for 2-year terms by the assembly. However, only the ‘big five’ have veto power over policies.

As noble as that sounds, we have reason to suspect not every decision is made for the greater good but with underlying motivations from each leader’s nation. Why? Well, it is highly suspicious that Russia, a ‘big five’ member, has retained its position in the UN despite acting in direct defiance of the UN’s decision regarding the occupation of Ukraine. Israel is also a cornerstone in the UN assembly despite the decision regarding the illegal occupation of Palestine.

More specifically, the UN has declared in multiple meetings, assemblies, and votes that Israel’s actions are unlawful; the UN has requested Israel end their occupation of the Gaza Strip immediately. Yet, months pass, and the Israeli occupation continues and grows; IDF soldiers now control and police Northern Gaza, central Gaza, Khan Younis, and Rafah while also initiating attacks on Lebanon.

Yet, Israel persists in restricting Palestinian movements while simultaneously changing migration routes to new refugee centers and continuing to bomb homes, hospitals, schools, and news organizations under the guise that Hamas occupied these spaces. In the chaos of misinformation and conflicting reports from international and independent journalists, Israeli media, and UN coverage, the truth of this ongoing crime against humanity is hard to pinpoint. And it is important to note that Hamas has continued to operate at a small scale in retaliation, as has Lebanon.

What is certain is that UN Aid has been working overtime on the ground in battleground zones and refugee camps to assist those affected by the ongoing genocide and terrorism. However, it is reported frequently by advocates that efforts in Palestine are blocked by “access restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities, which prevent UNRWA from distributing supplies.” As of November 21, that assistance is ‘grinding to a halt.’

The dichotomy of the UN’s engagement sheds fear as to how much power the organization has. According to the UN, their Peacekeeping Corps has helped solve over 70 international conflicts. Yet, why have they not deployed to Palestine? Could it be that the UN has limited control over these soldiers?

Before WWII, there were imperial kingdoms or empires, and after that, there were Western powers that provided an informal collection of military troops who intervened in international conflicts over the years. This intervention is colloquially called ‘World Police’ or ‘Global Policeman.’ Throughout modern history, we’ve seen the deployment of troops from primarily the USA into conflict when countries have over-exerted military power or shown means to cause mass destruction with the development of missiles and nuclear power, i.e., the Cold War, the Somali Civil War, Iraq, Libya, Syria, etc.

It is more than likely that the World Security Council has far more say over the deliverance of the UN Peacekeeping Corps than any other government. In that regard, it makes sense why there are no UN soldiers in Palestine or Lebanon since the United States of America is one of the leading arms dealers to the IDF. Why would the USA participate in the active dismantling of a genocide that is making them profit?

As of November 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC), backed by the United Nations, issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, as well as a former Hamas leader, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The question remains: will the ‘World Police’ enact this warrant? Well, why would the USA act on a warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when Israel remains a friendly ally?

In WWII, the United States was uninterested in the genocide of Jewish peoples until the Empire of Japan launched an attack off the Pacific coast. Similarly, today, the USA is uninterested in the genocide of Palestinians unless there is a direct attack on their soil or a friendly power. The Middle East, Israel, for the past number of decades, has provided a Western landing pad for US forces and allyship. Were the USA to turn on Israel, they would no longer have direct access to a Middle Eastern power.

Therefore, were the UN to propose any solution to the ongoing genocide, apartheid, and colonization of Palestine by Israel, it is more than likely the USA will veto that decision in favor of their interests both financially and foreign conspiratorially as they have been doing consistently for years. This, by and large, puts the United Nations at a standstill concerning the Palestinian refugees constantly under fire.

So, yes, the United Nations has failed Palestine, not by their ambition but by their design.

